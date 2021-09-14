Meghan & Harry: Escaping The Palace's Producers On Whether They've Had Any Pushback From The Royal Family - Exclusive

Lifetime recently released the third installment in its "Harry & Meghan" series, and viewers have likely enjoyed devouring all the royal drama. "Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace" follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, their move to Los Angeles, and their interview with Oprah Winfrey. And while much of Harry and Meghan's journey has played out in the public eye, the movie imagines some of the behind-the-scenes conversations that might have taken place. In particular, Prince Harry's feud with his brother, Prince William, takes center stage in "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace," with William dedicated to royal duty and upholding the monarchy.

Executive producers Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss have become avid followers of the royal family while working on Lifetime's "Harry & Meghan" series, and they realize that viewers will likely be picking sides when it comes to Harry and William. As Finn told Nicki Swift, "The Americans see it one way, and certain British people will see it another way. And that's one of the fun things." Weiss confirmed, "And we're prepared for it."

Nicki Swift sat down with Finn and Weiss to find out whether the real royal family had any feedback for them regarding "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace."