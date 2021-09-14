The Next Bachelor Supposedly Isn't Who You Think It Is

Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano, aka the women behind the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, had a lot to say about who the next "Bachelor" is going to be. Fans are in for a big surprise, according to Ciuffo. "It's not Greg," she revealed on the September 13 episode. "It's not anyone who you thought it was, it's not Michael, not Andrew. It's actually somebody from Michelle's season. Boom! Someone we have not met yet, but apparently, allegedly, producers fell in love with this guy. They resonate with his story and they want to give him a second chance at love immediately," she further explained.

Mariano echoed the excitement of Bachelor Nation, adding, "Yeah they're not waiting. ... I don't know if ABC is gonna be confirming this anytime soon, but we have heard that production is supposed to start close to the end of the month." She continued, "So, I mean, they're gonna have to announce it at some point because we know that once production starts, pictures get out, things like that." It's clear that "Bachelor" fans have a lot to look forward to once cameras start rolling!

There's obviously a ton of chatter surrounding the next season of "The Bachelor," but what's happening with the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette?" Keep reading for more details.