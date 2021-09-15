Royal Expert Reveals New Insight As To How Harry Will Approach His Memoir

It's been a busy and often rough couple of months for Prince Harry. After announcing that he and wife Meghan Markle would be stepping down from senior royal duties, the duke gave a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and signed a $20 million book deal with Penguin. In particular, 2021 has shown us that the Duke of Sussex seems eager to open up about his past royal life, even if his family doesn't approve. But while the prince's candid admissions might be driving a wedge between him and the monarchy, he's showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. In July, Harry explained in a statement (via Elle) that his memoir would tell of "the highs and lows, the mistakes, [and] the lessons learned" in order to "help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The rest of the royals have remained tight-lipped about their feelings on the memoir, though a source told People they weren't shocked by the news. According to the outlet, Harry gave his family the heads-up on the book's publication and was not expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace to greenlight the project. Still, those in the palace have made sure to distance themselves from what's sure to be a juicy memoir and declined to comment. Now, experts are speculating about how Harry will approach his book, and what he'll need to do to ensure that copies fly off shelves.