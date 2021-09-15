Why Thomas Markle Claims Lilibet And Archie Are 'Deprived'

As for why Thomas Markle believes his grandchildren are being deprived, the answer is simple: in his mind, their parents are willfully keeping them away from not only him, but other extended family members as well — seemingly including Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.

During an interview with Australia's Channel 7's "Sunrise," Thomas divulged that he has yet to see either of his grandchildren and believes that is a disservice to them. "I think they [Archie and Lilibet] are being deprived of seeing all their grandparents and I think they are being deprived of seeing all their relatives and I think that's terribly unfair to them," he emphatically declared. (Little Archie was born on May 6, 2019, and Lilibet came into the world in June 2021.)

But besides being upset that he is not an active part of his grandchildren's lives, he also expressed disappointment that Meghan and Harry opted to leave their royal duties and all that particular life has to offer in their rearview mirror. "I would like all four of them to go back to England and fulfill their duties. It's better for the children and it's better for them," Thomas said. "By not taking them back there they are cheating their children. ... They also get much better protection in England than in Montecito," he added.

Something tells us Grandpa Thomas won't be getting an invite to special occasions anytime soon...