The Real Reason Octavia Spencer Posted A Public Apology

Octavia Spencer made headlines on September 12 when she took to Instagram to comment on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's engagement. According to Page Six, "The Help" actor posted a comment on Spears' engagement announcement, encouraging the pop star to make sure that Asghari signs a prenuptial agreement before she marries him. "Make him sign a prenup," Spencer's comment read. She didn't post anything further, nor did she congratulate the couple — but her comment received quite a bit of attention. The main reason is because Spears has been fighting her father and trying to free herself from a 13-year conservatorship that has controlled nearly her every move — both personally and financially — and fans don't want to see Spears in any kind of vulnerable position in the future.

While Spencer may have been coming from a good place — and many people agreed with her – the comment went viral. And it even got Asghari's attention. "Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Days later, Spears deleted her Instagram account. The reason? She tweeted that she just wanted to take a break from social media and enjoy her engagement. However, on September 15, Spencer posted a public apology, of sorts. Keep reading to find out what she said — and why.