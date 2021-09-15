How Is Prince Harry Really Celebrating His Birthday?

Prince Harry turned 37 on September 15. This is the red-headed duke's second birthday on American soil after he quit The Firm in 2020. This year, there's a new member in Harry's family to celebrate with. Lilibet Diana was born in June this year, and now her dad has one more reason to be thankful on his cake day.

Sadly, his mother, Princess Diana, never got to celebrate her 37th birthday. On July 1, 1996 — her very last birthday — Harry did not spend time with her because he was away at boarding school at Ludgrove. According to the biography, "The Diana Chronicles" by Tina Brown (via Good Housekeeping), the Princess of Wales received a call from a 12-year-old Harry on her 36th birthday. Apparently, the young prince sweetly banded a group of school friends together to sing "Happy Birthday" to her over the phone. Two months later, she would die in a car accident. Now, who's cutting onions up in here?

Similarly, his British family also congratulated him on the milestone, even though the Atlantic Ocean separates them. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton took to social media to wish him well on his special day, per People. But how is Harry really spending his day? You may be surprised about his birthday celebrations.