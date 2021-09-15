How Is Prince Harry Really Celebrating His Birthday?
Prince Harry turned 37 on September 15. This is the red-headed duke's second birthday on American soil after he quit The Firm in 2020. This year, there's a new member in Harry's family to celebrate with. Lilibet Diana was born in June this year, and now her dad has one more reason to be thankful on his cake day.
Sadly, his mother, Princess Diana, never got to celebrate her 37th birthday. On July 1, 1996 — her very last birthday — Harry did not spend time with her because he was away at boarding school at Ludgrove. According to the biography, "The Diana Chronicles" by Tina Brown (via Good Housekeeping), the Princess of Wales received a call from a 12-year-old Harry on her 36th birthday. Apparently, the young prince sweetly banded a group of school friends together to sing "Happy Birthday" to her over the phone. Two months later, she would die in a car accident. Now, who's cutting onions up in here?
Similarly, his British family also congratulated him on the milestone, even though the Atlantic Ocean separates them. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton took to social media to wish him well on his special day, per People. But how is Harry really spending his day? You may be surprised about his birthday celebrations.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have subdued plans
Meghan Markle is spoiling her husband this year. Prince Harry, Meghan, and their two kids are keeping Harry's birthday celebrations simple, but special. A source exclusively told the Daily Mail that they would have an intimate dinner instead of a lavish party. "Meghan is planning a low-key birthday dinner for Harry. In light of what's happening in the world — from Afghanistan to Covid — they both decided to keep it simple," the insider revealed.
Those who followed Meghan's blog, "The Tig," back in the day, know that she considers herself quite the foodie, per Express. She baked a lemon oil olive cake in March in support of COVID-19 relief workers, so it's only natural that she would bake a cake for Harry on his birthday. The source told Daily Mail, "Meghan said they (sic) she's making a carrot cake with the help of Archie." They added that the "guests will include Doria [Ragland] and a few close friends."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all about keeping their priorities straight, and this low-key birthday celebration seems in line with that. "Meghan said their focus right now is being of service, and that attending glitzy events like the MET Gala is wasted time and energy that could be put to good use towards those suffering and in need," the insider additionally reported. Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!