How Jerry O'Connell Really Felt About Replacing Sharon Osbourne On The Talk

Jerry O'Connell said he sensed "trauma" on the set of "The Talk" following Sharon Osbourne's firing when he opened up to Bevy Smith on her show "Bevelations" about his experience joining the popular talk show after its fallout with Sharon Osbourne. On March 26, CBS announced the termination of Osbourne's contract following an on-air incident just a few weeks earlier. The highly publicized episode saw Osbourne defend British personality and friend Piers Morgan for controversially dismissing Meghan Markle's claims of suicidal thoughts during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan, himself, resigned from "Good Morning Britain" shortly thereafter. Recently, he was cleared by the UK's media regulator, Ofcom, for his comments, which sparked 57,793 complaints — the highest in its history. Morgan said he was "delighted" with the decision. Osbourne, on the other hand, has since struggled and gone through "a difficult patch."

Osbourne told the Daily Mail on September 14 that not only has she gone through "three months of therapy," but she and husband Ozzy Osbourne had to hire round-the-clock security due to "constant" death threats, as well. "I found it embarrassing. The humiliation that people would think that I might be racist. I had ketamine treatment and I got it all out. All the tears and everything that I felt, you know. All of that, it's gone."

Despite her career being "cancelled," Osbourne's exit has allowed "The Talk" to revamp and diversify their panel — including their first male co-host, O'Connell.