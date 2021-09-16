Who Is Donald Trump Relying On To Help Draw In New Supporters?
The aftermath of the 2020 presidential election left the United States in a state of uncomfortable anticipation. Clouds of administrative uncertainty and political stubbornness post results loomed over the White House, thanks in part to then-President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the election results and the January 6 riots at the Capitol. When the dust finally settled, there was plenty for Trump to reflect upon.
Trump's rigorous attempts to deny the results didn't change the fact that he had lost the 2020 presidential race. After the votes were counted, it emerged that women played a crucial role in putting him out of power. Exit polls revealed that Biden had built upon Hillary Clinton's strong numbers with women voters. Biden also made a point to highlight the influential women in his party, like his running mate Kamala Harris, who became the first female Vice President of the United States.
The lack of female Republican leaders, versus Democrats' elevation of women party members, decided the course of the 2020 presidential race — at least according to Jennifer Rubin. Rubin — a Washington Post columnist and the author of "Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy From Donald Trump"— has plenty of thoughts about Trump's failure to win over new voters in 2020. Here's more on Trump's potential new strategy, should he try to run again.
Donald Trump might highlight new people if he wants new support
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to attract women voters was a deciding factor for his fate in the elections, according to Jennifer Rubin. Trump relied on his family members such as Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump to make him look popular with women. As Rubin opines in "Resistance" (via Yahoo Entertainment), the only women who would stick up for Donald were those "who stood to inherit something. This was the party of the 1950s, where women's position depended on their relationship to men in power."
The CNN exit polls did also reveal that Trump lost support with men. However, considering the fact that the Republicans already have many male faces in positions of power, questions around Trump and his party's failure to connect with female voters are important ones. As Rubin writes, this was avoidable. "Instead of a slew of prominent women lawmakers who had risen in the party, the Trump team relied heavily on Trump relatives like Melania, Ivanka, Tiffany, his sons, and his sons' significant others," Rubin explains.
If Donald does forge his way ahead for the 2024 race — something which Melania is reportedly not up for — he has his work cut out for him. With white men and women being perhaps a less reliable voting block than they used to be, the journey to popularity across demographics will certainly be a tough one for the always-controversial Trump.