Who Is Donald Trump Relying On To Help Draw In New Supporters?

The aftermath of the 2020 presidential election left the United States in a state of uncomfortable anticipation. Clouds of administrative uncertainty and political stubbornness post results loomed over the White House, thanks in part to then-President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the election results and the January 6 riots at the Capitol. When the dust finally settled, there was plenty for Trump to reflect upon.

Trump's rigorous attempts to deny the results didn't change the fact that he had lost the 2020 presidential race. After the votes were counted, it emerged that women played a crucial role in putting him out of power. Exit polls revealed that Biden had built upon Hillary Clinton's strong numbers with women voters. Biden also made a point to highlight the influential women in his party, like his running mate Kamala Harris, who became the first female Vice President of the United States.

The lack of female Republican leaders, versus Democrats' elevation of women party members, decided the course of the 2020 presidential race — at least according to Jennifer Rubin. Rubin — a Washington Post columnist and the author of "Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy From Donald Trump"— has plenty of thoughts about Trump's failure to win over new voters in 2020. Here's more on Trump's potential new strategy, should he try to run again.