Billie Eilish Gives Crushing Update On Her Self-Confidence
Billie Eilish may look thrilled when she's singing to stadiums full of fans, but things are quite a bit different on the inside. She got candid on the September 16 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" and explained why her self-confidence has taken a dip. "The older I've gotten, the less confident I've gotten and it kinda made me like ... I rewatched [Happier Than Ever] a few weeks ago and it made me cry because I was thinking like how free-spirited I was and how open minded I was and it's like the media just like tears it away from you," she told Barrymore. "It's not fun right now."
The singer also explained why she doesn't like the word "fan" used to describe her supporters. "One moment I was a fan and then suddenly I was looked at as this like higher up suddenly, even when I was 14, and it was so weird because I was like, 'I'm not even anyone. I just make music,'" she explained. Despite being weirded out by the fact that she has fans, Eilish has a lot of respect for them. "I think of them as literally my skin, like part of me and like how I get through stuff," she said. "They always have my back and they're fans just as much as I'm a fan, but that doesn't make them any less than me or anybody else."
Eilish struck a chord with Barrymore, but what do her fans have to say? Keep reading for more details.
Billie Eilish has a 'complicated' relationship with her fans
Billie Eilish is more than grateful for her fans, and they always seem to have her back — especially following her interview on the September 16 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Fans flooded the comment section of the video with messages of support, as one wrote, "Great human being..great artist...just stay in control of your career." Another added, "She's just 19 and already so successful...very inspirational. Hope she always stays true to herself as she gets older." A third fan chimed in, saying, "I hope Billie finds her will again, people and media respect it not tear it down coz she's "famous" and stay true to herself." It's clear Eilish's fans only want what's best for their favorite singer.
While Eilish cares about her fans, she refers to her relationship with them as "complicated," according to a July interview with The Guardian. "I don't even know where to start. I don't really know how to keep a boundary [with them]," she said. "I've had such a good relationship with the fans since the beginning, and they have literally been the number one priority for me. Half of me wants to tell the fans everything — every single thing I think and feel, and every person I meet, and every feeling I have — because I think of them as like my friends. But at the same time, I also really, really want to live privately. So it's tough." Hopefully, Eilish and her fans are able to find a happy balance.