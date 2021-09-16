Billie Eilish Gives Crushing Update On Her Self-Confidence

Billie Eilish may look thrilled when she's singing to stadiums full of fans, but things are quite a bit different on the inside. She got candid on the September 16 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" and explained why her self-confidence has taken a dip. "The older I've gotten, the less confident I've gotten and it kinda made me like ... I rewatched [Happier Than Ever] a few weeks ago and it made me cry because I was thinking like how free-spirited I was and how open minded I was and it's like the media just like tears it away from you," she told Barrymore. "It's not fun right now."

The singer also explained why she doesn't like the word "fan" used to describe her supporters. "One moment I was a fan and then suddenly I was looked at as this like higher up suddenly, even when I was 14, and it was so weird because I was like, 'I'm not even anyone. I just make music,'" she explained. Despite being weirded out by the fact that she has fans, Eilish has a lot of respect for them. "I think of them as literally my skin, like part of me and like how I get through stuff," she said. "They always have my back and they're fans just as much as I'm a fan, but that doesn't make them any less than me or anybody else."

