The Real Reason Elton John Has Put His Final Tour On Hold

Elton John has enjoyed a career of nearly five incredible decades and has decided to say goodbye to the world of touring. The music icon first embarked on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in 2018 and has yet to complete the remaining dates.

As previously reported by Billboard, the "Your Song" hitmaker was forced to postpone his North America tour dates in 2020 and this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour," his first statement read, adding, "This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19]." Just months later, John postponed the dates once again to 2022.

John also had plans of taking his show across Europe, which was also pushed back to later dates as well. With live events and the world opening up, fans were hoping they would finally get to see the living legend sometime soon. However, according to a new update, some may have to wait just a little longer to witness his hits live in person. Keep reading to find out more.