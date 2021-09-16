Met Gala Chef Strikes Back At Keke Palmer's Viral Food Joke

Keke Palmer was giving heavy main character energy while co-hosting Vogue's Met Gala live stream coverage alongside comedian Ilana Glazer at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on Sept. 13. Everyone was swooning over Palmer's stunning ensemble, her upbeat commentary, and her entertaining personality that kept going for over three-and-a-half hours (per The Cut). Even celebrities like Frank Ocean gushed over how much he loved Palmer, and Timothée Chalamet seemingly flirted with her by reminiscing over their youthful encounter while she was interviewing him.

Being the co-host of one of the biggest celebrity events of the season for a famous fashion magazine might make anyone start sweating, but Palmer looked cool as a cucumber. It might be due to Palmer's previous experiences as a host or co-host for numerous talk shows, like "Good Morning America" since 2014 and the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, per IMDb. Or, it could be due to her infectious personality that everyone across social media cannot get enough of.

Even though Palmer's temperament won over the hearts and minds of millions of people throughout the years of her career, one joke about the food being served at the Met Gala didn't bode well with a very important person at the star-studded event.