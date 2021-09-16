Met Gala Chef Strikes Back At Keke Palmer's Viral Food Joke
Keke Palmer was giving heavy main character energy while co-hosting Vogue's Met Gala live stream coverage alongside comedian Ilana Glazer at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on Sept. 13. Everyone was swooning over Palmer's stunning ensemble, her upbeat commentary, and her entertaining personality that kept going for over three-and-a-half hours (per The Cut). Even celebrities like Frank Ocean gushed over how much he loved Palmer, and Timothée Chalamet seemingly flirted with her by reminiscing over their youthful encounter while she was interviewing him.
Being the co-host of one of the biggest celebrity events of the season for a famous fashion magazine might make anyone start sweating, but Palmer looked cool as a cucumber. It might be due to Palmer's previous experiences as a host or co-host for numerous talk shows, like "Good Morning America" since 2014 and the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, per IMDb. Or, it could be due to her infectious personality that everyone across social media cannot get enough of.
Even though Palmer's temperament won over the hearts and minds of millions of people throughout the years of her career, one joke about the food being served at the Met Gala didn't bode well with a very important person at the star-studded event.
Marcus Samuelsson clapped back at Keke Palmer over the Met Gala menu
Keke Palmer was a breath of fresh air on the Met Gala carpet because of her hilarious commentary with celebrities like Normani, who was excited to see what type of food would be served at the event. "I ain't even gonna hold you no more, I wanna see too," Palmer exclaimed. "So you let me know, send me a text and let me know so I can wrap this up," referring to Palmer's co-hosting gig with Vogue.
That excitement quickly turned into humorous concern when Palmer decided to snap a photo of her Met Gala plate for a now-deleted Instagram Story. "This is why they don't show y'all the food... I'm just playinnnn," she said. Well, the chef of the night, Marcus Samuelsson, did not find her joke to be so humorous. Samuelsson is a chef and restaurateur of numerous businesses, including the famous Red Rooster in NYC. Samuelsson and his team were chosen by Anna Wintour to help select the 10 up-and-coming chefs of different backgrounds to create a plant-based menu with recipes reflecting their ideas of American cuisine, per Bon Appetit.
Samuelsson told TMZ that Palmer's plate featured barley topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn, and zucchini slices. He also believes that taste is what really matters when it comes to food, and the feedback he received from his menu was incredible. Hopefully, Palmer and Samuelsson can patch up this silly miscommunication over dinner.