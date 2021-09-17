NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself
NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says.
In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star opened up about her anti-aging regimen and putting her best face forward. NeNe told the site, "I feel pretty all the time, but I feel like the older I've gotten, the prettier I've gotten. I feel like I've gotten better with time and I feel the most pretty right after I've gotten all glammed up." When asked about feeling insecure, she replied, "I don't usually hear that word, 'insecure;' that's not a real trait of mine. I've been a pretty confident girl at all levels."
And while 2021 was not the best year on record for her, as she lost her beloved husband Gregg Leakes, it does appear as though NeNe is still taking care of her needs, and in a personal way. In fact, a lot of fans couldn't help but notice that the actor and television personality has looked dramatically different ever since her husband died. For some, it's even a cause for concern. To see how she looks like now, keep scrolling.
NeNe Leakes debuts a dramatically different look
NeNe Leakes shared a new photo of herself on Instagram on September 16, both shocking and confusing her followers on social media. The Instagram post shows NeNe looking either quite different or over-filtered, as her eyebrows, nose, eyes, and even mouth look dramatically different. She captioned the photo simply, writing, "Pushing thru. Thank you @jasmine.dior@gracefulartistry For pampering me always," and a strong arm and red heart emojis. The people she tagged are hair stylists and makeup artists.
Unsurprisingly, NeNe limited the comments on her post and most of the ones that appear are the positive notes sharing both love and support. Her "Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star Porsha Williams shared a red heart and fire emoji, while former chart topper Brandy sent a bunch of red hearts. However, some concerned commented remained, with one fan expressing their concern by writing, "Who is this in the picture? That's not nene?" Another fan came to her defense, though, writing, "The woman is in mourning and folks still trolling. Praying that y'all find some real joy and peace in your lives."
So far, NeNe herself has not responded to any of the comments, but seeing how she does have a smile on her face, there's a chance that she might just be focusing on herself and moving onto the next step in her life — maybe even with filters.