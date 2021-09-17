NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says.

In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star opened up about her anti-aging regimen and putting her best face forward. NeNe told the site, "I feel pretty all the time, but I feel like the older I've gotten, the prettier I've gotten. I feel like I've gotten better with time and I feel the most pretty right after I've gotten all glammed up." When asked about feeling insecure, she replied, "I don't usually hear that word, 'insecure;' that's not a real trait of mine. I've been a pretty confident girl at all levels."

And while 2021 was not the best year on record for her, as she lost her beloved husband Gregg Leakes, it does appear as though NeNe is still taking care of her needs, and in a personal way. In fact, a lot of fans couldn't help but notice that the actor and television personality has looked dramatically different ever since her husband died. For some, it's even a cause for concern. To see how she looks like now, keep scrolling.