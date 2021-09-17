Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Had The Perfect Response To Her Met Gala Look
The Met Gala is one of fashion's biggest nights, featuring head-turning looks worn by A-list celebrities from Hollywood and beyond. The yearly theme of the Met Gala typically calls for over-the-top, avant-garde fashion that leaves the average viewer scratching their heads and fashion experts applauding — and this year's "American Lexicon" theme was no exception.
In particular, Kim Kardashian's look this year had people talking. The KKW Beauty founder showed up to the annual event in an all-black Balenciaga outfit which covered her from head to toe — literally. While Kim explained her thinking to completely cover her face on Instagram — "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!" she captioned a photo — many viewers took to social media to share their reactions to Kim's look. One user wrote, "Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool," while another joked that Kim must have interpreted "American lexicon" to mean "come dressed as a dementor."
Since Kim's look gave full coverage a whole new meaning, many wondered how her makeup artist felt about his work being covered up. For example, Chioma Rowland, a Nigerian social media personality and professional chef, shared a photo of Kim on her Instagram Story with the caption, "If you're feeling useless today remember someone had to do Kim's makeup for the Met Gala." So how did Kim's makeup artist for the big event react to her look? Read on to find out.
Kim Kardashian's makeup artist has a sense of humor about her Met look
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look had her covered up completely in black from the top of her head to her toes. Many fans made jokes on social media about her look, with some teasing her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, since her face was completely hidden.
Luckily, Kim's longtime makeup artist has a sense of humor. Dedivanovic shared an Instagram photo of a tweet that featured a close-up picture of Kim's covered face with the caption "Mario can do no wrong." He captioned the Instagram post, "It's the makeup for me, LOL." He got reactions from a few notable people including Kris Jenner, who commented with a few laughing emojis, and Chris Appleton (Kim's hairstylist), who wrote "LMAO." As it turns out, Kim did actually wear a full face of makeup for the look, with Dedivanovic sharing another photo of the reality star with the caption, "Behind the mask."
Kim also had a sense of humor about her look, commenting on Dedivanovic's meme, "You killed it boo! best look ever!!!"