Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Had The Perfect Response To Her Met Gala Look

The Met Gala is one of fashion's biggest nights, featuring head-turning looks worn by A-list celebrities from Hollywood and beyond. The yearly theme of the Met Gala typically calls for over-the-top, avant-garde fashion that leaves the average viewer scratching their heads and fashion experts applauding — and this year's "American Lexicon" theme was no exception.

In particular, Kim Kardashian's look this year had people talking. The KKW Beauty founder showed up to the annual event in an all-black Balenciaga outfit which covered her from head to toe — literally. While Kim explained her thinking to completely cover her face on Instagram — "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!" she captioned a photo — many viewers took to social media to share their reactions to Kim's look. One user wrote, "Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool," while another joked that Kim must have interpreted "American lexicon" to mean "come dressed as a dementor."

Since Kim's look gave full coverage a whole new meaning, many wondered how her makeup artist felt about his work being covered up. For example, Chioma Rowland, a Nigerian social media personality and professional chef, shared a photo of Kim on her Instagram Story with the caption, "If you're feeling useless today remember someone had to do Kim's makeup for the Met Gala." So how did Kim's makeup artist for the big event react to her look? Read on to find out.