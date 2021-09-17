The View's Former Co-Host Lisa Ling Recalls Behind-The-Scenes Struggle

The 25th season of "The View" is well underway and former co-host Lisa Ling sat at the table on September 17 to reflect on her time at the talk show.

Although she was only on for three seasons, Ling didn't have the easiest time. "It's funny because I filled the young co-host seat and it's interesting now that you all are constantly talking about politics and really serious issues, global issues," she explained. "I had been working as a young journalist and wanted to talk about these things and I was constantly poo-pooed because there was this assumption that people didn't care about what was happening in the world and now "The View" has just become part of the cultural and political zeitgeist for doing exactly that."

Despite the challenging environment, Ling knows her time on the show shaped her into the journalist she is today. "I learned so much on this show from my mother figures and co-hosts who were more experienced than me," she said. "I was 26 years old when I was on 'The View.'"

It's clear Ling made a splash, but what did fans have to say about her return? Keep reading for more details.