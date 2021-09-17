The View's Former Co-Host Lisa Ling Recalls Behind-The-Scenes Struggle
The 25th season of "The View" is well underway and former co-host Lisa Ling sat at the table on September 17 to reflect on her time at the talk show.
Although she was only on for three seasons, Ling didn't have the easiest time. "It's funny because I filled the young co-host seat and it's interesting now that you all are constantly talking about politics and really serious issues, global issues," she explained. "I had been working as a young journalist and wanted to talk about these things and I was constantly poo-pooed because there was this assumption that people didn't care about what was happening in the world and now "The View" has just become part of the cultural and political zeitgeist for doing exactly that."
Despite the challenging environment, Ling knows her time on the show shaped her into the journalist she is today. "I learned so much on this show from my mother figures and co-hosts who were more experienced than me," she said. "I was 26 years old when I was on 'The View.'"
It's clear Ling made a splash, but what did fans have to say about her return? Keep reading for more details.
"The View" fans are split on Lisa Ling's return
Former "View" co-host Lisa Ling stopped by the show on September 17 to celebrate 25 years on the air, and fans had a lot to say about her return.
Some fans were enthusiastic to see her on their screens as one wrote, "#LisaLing always a class act. So nice to see her back on the show for a visit. #TheView" Another fan wanted her back full-time, adding, "I need the beautiful and intelligent #LisaLing back on #theview." One wrote, "The BEST SHOW! Lisa Ling brought excitement to the conversations! Hire her!" However, not everyone was thrilled to see Ling back at the "Hot Topics" table as one penned, "She tried to hog the conversation. Don't think the ladies liked that." Another wrote, "H**l no let Lisa Ling stay gone.#TheView"
Although Ling claims she left "The View" for other opportunities, there are rumors she got fired from the show, according to Ramin Setoodah, author of "Ladies Who Punch: "The Explosive Inside Story of The View." He told Salon in April 2019, "One of the things I uncovered in my reporting was that Lisa was actually fired from the show. We all thought as viewers, Lisa wanted to move on and to do other kinds of reporting, but they felt that the numbers weren't going up with Lisa at the table. ... There was this need for more tension and more drama."
Regardless of how she left, it sounds like Ling is grateful for her time on the show.