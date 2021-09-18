The Strange Reason Gwen Stefani Is Thanking Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship could be a movie; it's just that romantic. The two co-stars of "The Voice" became friends while they struggled with the simultaneous dissolutions of their marriages in 2015. But their friendship became much more. In 2018, Shelton told Willie Geist on "Sunday TODAY" that Stefani "saved [his] life." Shelton's bride also said her romance with the country singer was an "unexpected gift," per Glamour.

According to People, the newly married couple has been on the road together. In late August, Stefani posted on Instagram from one of Shelton's concerts in Ohio. Stefani wrote: "#honeymoon [moon emoji] tour w my @blakeshelton #ohio #happyanywhere #nobodybutyou gx."

According to People, the new Mrs. Shelton surprised country music fans by performing with her husband at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville. But Stefani recently made headlines when she thanked her husband for this strange reason. What's the reason she's thanking Shelton? You'll need to keep reading to find out!