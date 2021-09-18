The Strange Reason Gwen Stefani Is Thanking Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship could be a movie; it's just that romantic. The two co-stars of "The Voice" became friends while they struggled with the simultaneous dissolutions of their marriages in 2015. But their friendship became much more. In 2018, Shelton told Willie Geist on "Sunday TODAY" that Stefani "saved [his] life." Shelton's bride also said her romance with the country singer was an "unexpected gift," per Glamour.
According to People, the newly married couple has been on the road together. In late August, Stefani posted on Instagram from one of Shelton's concerts in Ohio. Stefani wrote: "#honeymoon [moon emoji] tour w my @blakeshelton #ohio #happyanywhere #nobodybutyou gx."
According to People, the new Mrs. Shelton surprised country music fans by performing with her husband at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville. But Stefani recently made headlines when she thanked her husband for this strange reason. What's the reason she's thanking Shelton? You'll need to keep reading to find out!
Gwen Stefani thanked Blake Shelton for letting her ride his coattails into country music
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were in Nashville on September 9 while Shelton performed at Bridgestone Arena. But People reported that before the concert, the newlyweds gathered a small group to honor songwriters and publishers for their duets "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere." According to People, the songs are "Shelton's 27th and 28th No. 1 country hits and Stefani's first and second." At the event, Stefani said, "Blake Shelton, thank you for letting me ride your coat tails all this time."
Stefani grew up in Orange County, California, and admitted she was a "fish out of water" in Nashville. But the country songwriter really moved the pop star in new ways. According to People, Stefani gushed, "When Blake asked me to be on 'Happy Anywhere,' I cried because I was so excited about it. The song is so 'our song,' and we're so in love and it really is the perfect way to describe us. When I heard 'Nobody But You' I was so blown away by the song I was jealous that I wasn't on it." Just when we thought this couple couldn't get more adorable, another sweet story comes to light!