Eric Trump Gets Epically Trolled When Asking A Simple Question About His Dad

If there's one thing former President Donald Trump's family is going to do, they're going to stick beside each other come hell or high water. That rings especially true for Donald Trump's children, like Ivanka Trump, who was a senior adviser to her father during his time in the White House, or Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who were also involved in their father's political campaigns, per INews. There is also Eric Trump, whom many have seen in the news consistently and fervently defending his father.

Eric Trump went on Fox News Live in February to discuss Donald Trump's popularity while complaining about Democrats harassing him. "They wanna tar and feather the man. They know he did a great job for this nation. They know that there's never been a more beloved political figure in our country's history," Eric Trump exclaimed, via The Wrap.

That positive sentiment might be a little different from the general consensus. Recently, Eric Trump tweeted a simple question trying to gauge the American public's opinion about his father, and boy, the responses were not what he was expecting.