Eric Trump Gets Epically Trolled When Asking A Simple Question About His Dad
If there's one thing former President Donald Trump's family is going to do, they're going to stick beside each other come hell or high water. That rings especially true for Donald Trump's children, like Ivanka Trump, who was a senior adviser to her father during his time in the White House, or Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who were also involved in their father's political campaigns, per INews. There is also Eric Trump, whom many have seen in the news consistently and fervently defending his father.
Eric Trump went on Fox News Live in February to discuss Donald Trump's popularity while complaining about Democrats harassing him. "They wanna tar and feather the man. They know he did a great job for this nation. They know that there's never been a more beloved political figure in our country's history," Eric Trump exclaimed, via The Wrap.
That positive sentiment might be a little different from the general consensus. Recently, Eric Trump tweeted a simple question trying to gauge the American public's opinion about his father, and boy, the responses were not what he was expecting.
Eric Trump gets a reality check about his father's popularity
On Sept. 16, Eric Trump tweeted a link to a website called DoYouMissMeYet.com, which shows a picture of his father, Donald Trump, standing in front of a giant American flag with a black background and smiling with open arms, per HuffPost. Many people on Twitter had a less than positive reaction to the mysterious website, like Twitter user Doug Profit, who tweeted, "I had the flu once. I had a terrible headache, and I was puking and s******* diarrhea everywhere. I don't miss THAT, either," in response.
It suspiciously gives the same energy that Donald Trump gave back in Aug. 13 when he wrote a mini-statement about what he perceives as President Joe Biden's failures on his website, ending it in all caps with the phrase "DO YOU MISS ME YET?" The statement was taken down from Trump's site, but his aide Liz Harrington tweeted a screenshot of the statement, which brought on a slew of reactions on social media, both positive and not so positive.
Maybe next time, the Trumps will settle for a Twitter poll about the previous president's popularity instead. That way, the backlash might feel softer.