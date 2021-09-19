Did Donald Trump's Kids Really Receive Money From U.S. Taxpayers For Months After Donald Was No Longer In Office?
There are many stories about Donald Trump and the Trump administration, now that he's been out of office for months. And some of the tales from four years of President Trump are nothing short of terrifying. One example of a scary but true story? CNN reported in September that U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley feared Trump would "go rogue" and launch a nuclear attack, and he took secret actions to limit Trump from launching American nukes.
The latest "OMG" news about the Trump administration was reported by international media in anticipation of Bob Woodward, the legendary journalist who helped break the Watergate scandal, and veteran Washington Post reporter Robert Costa's upcoming book "Peril," which will be on sale Sept. 21.
With so many wild stories leaking about Trump, it's hard to know if all the stories are true. For example, did Trump's kids really receive money from U.S. taxpayers for months after he was no longer in office? Keep scrolling to find out more.
Donald Trump gave his adult kids six months of extra Secret Service protection
The Washington Post reported on Sept. 17 that former President Donald Trump gave his adult kids and three of his advisers six months of extra Secret Service protection, which cost taxpayers $1.7 million.
The Secret Service protects ex-presidents and their spouses for life after they leave office. After leaving office, the Secret Service protects the children of former presidents until the age of 16. According to The Washington Post, former presidents "Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush asked for Secret Service protection" for a short time after leaving the White House for their college-aged children. But Trump's orders went above and beyond any request for extra protection made by a modern president.
Trump gave all his adult children, 39-year-old Ivanka Trump, 37-year-old Eric Trump, 43-year-old Donald Trump Jr., and 27-year-old Tiffany, six months of extra protection. (Check our math, but aren't all of those kids a bit older than 16?) Then, Trump ordered six months of extra protection for Billionaire Steven Mnuchin, Mark Meadows, and former national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien, per the Post.