Seth Rogen's Slimmed Down Appearance At The 2021 Emmys Is Causing A Stir

Seth Rogen has shown off his silver fox side, publicly debuting his new do and trim figure at the 2021 Emmys.

Television's biggest night is being held at its customary venue — the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — and is its first in-person event since the pandemic began. Stand up comedian Cedric the Entertainer is taking up hosting duties following Jimmy Kimmel last year and the event being hostless in 2019, per ABC. While the majority of male presenters, nominees and guests have donned fairly tame black suits this year — one A-lister has added a bit of much-needed color to the red carpet. Funny man and pottery enthusiast Rogen arrived at the 73rd Emmys looking bright and dapper with an orange suit jacket, bow tie, and stylish glasses.

The Canadian actor, who's starring in the new '90s biopic "Pam and Tommy" alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan, while not up for an award, is hitting the stage to present Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. But fans seem to think Rogen deserves a standing ovation himself for his latest look.