Seth Rogen's Slimmed Down Appearance At The 2021 Emmys Is Causing A Stir
Seth Rogen has shown off his silver fox side, publicly debuting his new do and trim figure at the 2021 Emmys.
Television's biggest night is being held at its customary venue — the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — and is its first in-person event since the pandemic began. Stand up comedian Cedric the Entertainer is taking up hosting duties following Jimmy Kimmel last year and the event being hostless in 2019, per ABC. While the majority of male presenters, nominees and guests have donned fairly tame black suits this year — one A-lister has added a bit of much-needed color to the red carpet. Funny man and pottery enthusiast Rogen arrived at the 73rd Emmys looking bright and dapper with an orange suit jacket, bow tie, and stylish glasses.
The Canadian actor, who's starring in the new '90s biopic "Pam and Tommy" alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan, while not up for an award, is hitting the stage to present Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. But fans seem to think Rogen deserves a standing ovation himself for his latest look.
Fans say Seth Rogen is 'getting better with age' at the Emmys
While humor is generally considered an attractive trait — fans are declaring that Seth Rogen has now become "hot." Rogen's pandemic — and now Emmys — glow-up has certainly been a topic of conversation on Twitter on the night of the Emmys, with one person writing: "BREAKING: Seth Rogen is hot #Emmys." Aside from Rogen's snazzy outfit, the "Knocked Up" star also showed a more slimmed down appearance and short hair. Rogen, known for his signature beard and curly locks, first unveiled his drastic chop and silvery hair in a selfie posted on September 2. He captioned his Instagram post: "New hair, same smoldering." Similar to the praise he got on social media, Rogen is receiving even more love for his "strong english professor energy" at the Emmys.
One person wrote: "Seth Rogen call me," while another said: "Seth Rogen sans curls is a look!" Others, however, had to do a double-take. "Also, somehow I didn't hear his introduction and did not realize this was @Sethrogen until afterwards! Anyone else?" Another said: "I'm trying to figure out who Seth Rogen looks like here, cause it is clearly not himself." Rogen, himself, was also a little confused by the Emmys — and no, not about his "pumpkin spice latte" look. During the opening monologue, Rogen joked about the ceremony being held in a "hermetically sealed tin" during a pandemic — "I would not have come to this!"