Seth Rogen Reveals Where His Friendship With James Franco Stands Today

Comedy fans everywhere know that there's a special comedic magic between friends and frequent collaborators Seth Rogen and James Franco. The two actors have been working together on different types of projects for 20 years, dating back to their start in Hollywood together in the late 1990s on NBC's cult-classic TV show "Freaks and Geeks," where they co-starred, per the Toronto Star.

From there, Rogen and Franco have worked on eight movies together, according to ScreenRant, all with varying critical ratings and success. Rogen and Franco's partnership received the most attention and press with their ill-fated comedy film "The Interview" about a film crew attempting a CIA conspiracy to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, reported ScreenRant.

Even with the ups and downs regarding their work together, Rogen "always thought Franco was hilarious," as he said in a self-written piece for IndieWire. As Franco found more success with dramatic roles outside of the comedy sphere, Rogen claims that "[Franco] helped me be happier with my work, and myself in general," on top of the fact that "he's just a great friend and makes good pie."

In early 2018, Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by five women. Where do these two friends stand today, especially after recent claims against Franco?