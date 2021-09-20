How Conan O'Brien Was The Unexpected Hero Of The Emmys

Trust Conan O'Brien to steal the show despite missing out on an accolade. Fans and industry veterans alike were hoping O'Brien would come out on top during the 2021 Emmys on September 14, securing a final win for the series. (O'Brien announced his retirement from late-night television in June after 28 years, per NPR.) Even Jimmy Kimmel, who was also nominated, admitted on the "Howard Stern Show" that it would be a "nice" send-off. "I think [an Emmy win is] certainly deserved. I know the Emmys isn't a lifetime achievement type situation, but I do think that Conan, not only was he really funny and very consistent, which is hard, he stuck to his guns."

However, O'Brien lost "Best Variety Talk Series" to John Oliver. His show, "Last Week Tonight," has taken out the title for the last six years, and despite his success — the entertainer wasn't ready to give up his winning streak just yet. When asked in the press room whether he'd share the award with O'Brien, he jokingly said: "Conan? No, he can take them from my cold dead hands. I realized I said I appreciated him — not that much!" per Deadline.

While O'Brien couldn't officially mark the end of his television era, he did certainly got people talking during the ceremony.