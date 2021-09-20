How Much Was Friday Actor Anthony Johnson Worth At The Time Of His Death?
Anthony Johnson, also known as "A.J." Johnson, died unexpectedly at 55 years old in September after being found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, according to TMZ. Johnson was an actor and comedian famously known for his breakout role as Ezal, the irritating drug-addict in the movie "Friday," as well as E.Z.E. in "House Party" and "House Party 3." Johnson's acting career continued to bloom and thrive in the '90s by appearing in more than 50 films and TV shows. He has also starred in movies that are deemed cult-classic films within the Black American community, like "The Players Club" and "I Got the Hook Up," per News One.
Johnson's representative, LyNea Bell, told The Hollywood Reporter how much his comedic presence will be missed. "We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed," Bell said. "He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold. We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, three children, brother Edward 'Peanut' Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss."
After making his mark on movies, comedy specials, and TV shows within the Black community, we are left wondering, how much was Johnson's total net worth before he passed away?
Anthony Johnson's family is raising money to 'honor him the way he deserves'
According to multiple net worth sources like Celebrity Net Worth, Idol Networth, and Glamour Path, Anthony Johnson was reportedly worth $100,000 before his untimely death. Even though Johnson had numerous acting and comedy roles since 1982, it seems his family still needs assistance and support after his untimely passing. A Go-Fund me page was created by his widow, Lexis Jones Mason, to raise funds for Johnson's "home going celebration" service and to provide support for his children and grandchildren. "We want to honor him the way he deserves," the description says.
Many fans and celebrities are coming together on Twitter to collectively mourn the "B*A*P*S" actor's death. Someone tweeted, "When you watched Black Movies, Stand-Ups and Black Sitcoms in the 90s and some films in the early 2000s , Anthony Johnson was there. He understood the assignment of his supporting roles and made sure you laughed each time. You will be missed AJ #RIP," while others like fellow comedian D.L. Hughley tweeted a simple but poignant, "Damn!!! Rip."
Johnson now joins the many stars within the "Friday" cast who've unfortunately passed away. Creator, actor, and writer of the "Friday" trilogy Ice Cube tweeted, "Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn't bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday..."