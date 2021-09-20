How Much Was Friday Actor Anthony Johnson Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Anthony Johnson, also known as "A.J." Johnson, died unexpectedly at 55 years old in September after being found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, according to TMZ. Johnson was an actor and comedian famously known for his breakout role as Ezal, the irritating drug-addict in the movie "Friday," as well as E.Z.E. in "House Party" and "House Party 3." Johnson's acting career continued to bloom and thrive in the '90s by appearing in more than 50 films and TV shows. He has also starred in movies that are deemed cult-classic films within the Black American community, like "The Players Club" and "I Got the Hook Up," per News One.

Johnson's representative, LyNea Bell, told The Hollywood Reporter how much his comedic presence will be missed. "We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed," Bell said. "He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold. We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, three children, brother Edward 'Peanut' Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss."

After making his mark on movies, comedy specials, and TV shows within the Black community, we are left wondering, how much was Johnson's total net worth before he passed away?