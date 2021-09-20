The Truth About Ariana Grande's First Trip To L.A.

Ariana Grande is well on her way to becoming a fierce competitor as a coach on "The Voice," and is becoming friends (or frenemies) with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson along the way.

The pop singer first announced she was replacing Nick Jonas on NBC's "The Voice" back in March. Since then, Grande has slowly pulled out all the stops, adding Kristin Chenoweth as her battle advisor and making quite the entrance to Season 21. The "thank u, next" artist seems to be playing the game quite well, developing a friendship with her fellow coaches, and even appearing on Clarkson's talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"Blake and John are... they are terrified of you," said Clarkson to Grande, noting how the pop artist's solid fan base is "fervent" and intimidating when it comes to viewers' votes on "The Voice." Grande was quick to remind Kelly Clarkson, she is Grammy-winning Kelly Clarkson before the gal pals chatted it up about the "Sweetener" star's rise to fame and first trip to Hollywood. Here's the deal.