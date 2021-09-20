The Truth About Ariana Grande's First Trip To L.A.
Ariana Grande is well on her way to becoming a fierce competitor as a coach on "The Voice," and is becoming friends (or frenemies) with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson along the way.
The pop singer first announced she was replacing Nick Jonas on NBC's "The Voice" back in March. Since then, Grande has slowly pulled out all the stops, adding Kristin Chenoweth as her battle advisor and making quite the entrance to Season 21. The "thank u, next" artist seems to be playing the game quite well, developing a friendship with her fellow coaches, and even appearing on Clarkson's talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
"Blake and John are... they are terrified of you," said Clarkson to Grande, noting how the pop artist's solid fan base is "fervent" and intimidating when it comes to viewers' votes on "The Voice." Grande was quick to remind Kelly Clarkson, she is Grammy-winning Kelly Clarkson before the gal pals chatted it up about the "Sweetener" star's rise to fame and first trip to Hollywood. Here's the deal.
Ariana Grande's mom took a chance on her daughter
In celebration of what Kelly Clarkson calls "we love L.A. week" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Because of You" artist sat down with fellow "The Voice" coach to ask the mega pop-star about her first trip to Los Angeles as a young aspiring star.
"I was so nervous but so excited," Ariana Grande, who had flown to Hollywood for her first callback for Nickelodeon's "Victorious," recalled. "I was really young, yeah, I was 14 and I had never been [to Los Angeles] until my call back." The artist continued revealing she and her family had been staying in a hotel while Grande awaited her fate on the then-upcoming show before her mother decided to get a SoCal apartment while they waited. "That was a good investment," said Clarkson, who is anything but wrong.
Grande went on to star in "Victorious" as the red-headed Cat Valentine opposite Victoria Justice, eventually landing her own spinoff show "Sam & Cat." Grande's Nickelodeon success was only the beginning for the now Grammy-winning artist who released her first album in 2013 while filming "Sam & Cat." Six studio albums later, Grande now has six No.1 singles and 19 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Good investment indeed!
"Thank God [I got the part]," Grande joked, "because what if I didn't get it and [it] was like, 'Well we have this lease for the next six months...' "