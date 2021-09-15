The Real Reason Kelly Clarkson's Surprise News Has Fans Freaking

If you love jamming out to Christmas music — even in September — Kelly Clarkson has big news for you. The singer took to Instagram on September 15 to announce her new Christmas single debuting on September 23. "Y'all know I'm obsessed with Christmas and that's why I'm so excited to announce my new single, 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You),' is coming out September 23rd. Pre-save it right now. You're gonna love it," she said in her clip.

The announcement and song title sent fans into overdrive, as many assume the "canceled" part is referring to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 and reportedly has to pay Blackstock $200,000 every month in "spousal and child support," according to a July People report. Comments on the song poured in, and one fan wrote, "Haha LOVE the title! Excited to hear this one!" Another added, "We'll (sic) doesnt that just have the right balance of 'southern sass' and festive feeling. #eyeroll." One chimed in with, "THE SHADE LOL." Fans are clearly more than ready for this tune.

It's obvious that Clarkson turned her heartbreak into song, but what's really going on with her love life? Keep reading for more details.