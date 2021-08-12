Has Kelly Clarkson Been Dating Amid Her Divorce?
Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock hasn't exactly been the most friendly since Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. The twosome's time in the courtroom has been heavily documented, with everything from the whopping amount of child support Clarkson is paying her ex to Clarkson's requests to be legally divorced as quickly as possible all being reported by the tabloids.
The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer has also spoken out about the split a few times, hinting that things, sadly, haven't exactly been overly cordial between herself and her estranged husband since they went their separate ways.
Speaking about her high-profile split on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in December 2020, the star described going through a divorce in the public eye as being "horrible" while chatting with author Glennon Doyle and Alicia Keys. "There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids. That's the hardest for me," Clarkson admitted. "I think as women we're trained... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about."
But while Clarkson's shared how much she wants to protect her children as things got a little messy in the courtroom, has she been hitting the dating scene since calling time on her marriage? Read on for what we know.
Kelly Clarkson reportedly wants to date a country singer next
Kelly Clarkson apparently has an idea about the kind of man she'd like in her life next, but that doesn't mean she's been dating. According to an insider who spoke out to Us Weekly, Clarkson is still very much single and apparently "hasn't been dating" because she's "been waiting until she is legally divorced."
The site claimed that could be sooner rather than later though, as the star could be legally single by the end of August. The report came days after The Blast claimed Clarkson had asked the judge in her case to legally let her revert to her maiden name of Clarkson after taking Blackstock's name in her personal life when they got married.
As for the kind of man she'd like to date next? Well, Us Weekly's source claimed the mom of two "wants a younger, up-and-coming country singer [who] understands the business." They even suggested she's been turning to her longtime friend and "The Voice" co-coach, Blake Shelton to find her someone. Where Shelton stands in the split is a little contentious though, as Blackstock is actually his manager. However, it's thought Blackstock will be limiting his time with the "God Gave Me You" singer as he attempts to become a full-time ranch handler.
Whatever happens, we can't wait to see what Clarkson does next, whether that be as a strong, single woman or with someone new in her life.