Has Kelly Clarkson Been Dating Amid Her Divorce?

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock hasn't exactly been the most friendly since Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. The twosome's time in the courtroom has been heavily documented, with everything from the whopping amount of child support Clarkson is paying her ex to Clarkson's requests to be legally divorced as quickly as possible all being reported by the tabloids.

The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer has also spoken out about the split a few times, hinting that things, sadly, haven't exactly been overly cordial between herself and her estranged husband since they went their separate ways.

Speaking about her high-profile split on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in December 2020, the star described going through a divorce in the public eye as being "horrible" while chatting with author Glennon Doyle and Alicia Keys. "There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids. That's the hardest for me," Clarkson admitted. "I think as women we're trained... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about."

But while Clarkson's shared how much she wants to protect her children as things got a little messy in the courtroom, has she been hitting the dating scene since calling time on her marriage? Read on for what we know.