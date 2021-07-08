Why Kelly Clarkson's Divorce Keeps Getting Messier

Kelly Clarkson shocked fans when she announced in June 2020 that she'd filed for divorce from her husband of 7 years, Brandon Blackstock, citing "irreconcilable differences," per Us Magazine. The couple shares two children: River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5. Clarkson is also stepmom to Savannah and Seth, Blackstock's children from a previous marriage. A source close to the couple revealed to Us Magazine that being in quarantine heightened the issues between them. "Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn't. Brandon's very laid-back, whereas Kelly's pretty high-strung," the insider disclosed.

Things got even messier in November 2020 when the "Miss Independent" singer was awarded primary custody of River Rose and Remington Alexander, per Us Magazine. The document cited stability and continuity as the reason for Clarkson obtaining primary custody. "The level of conflict between the parents has increased," the document read. "The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Blackstock is seeking $436,000 per month in spousal and child support, as well as $2 million in attorney's fees, despite the "Since U Been Gone" singer asking the court to uphold their prenup and block spousal support, per TMZ. Keep reading for the latest with their ongoing divorce drama.