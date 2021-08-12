What Did Kelly Clarkson Just Ask A Judge To Do During Her Divorce Proceedings?

Kelly Clarkson is very much separating herself from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock. The ex-couple — who share two children together — made it clear they were going their separate ways in June 2020 when Clarkson filed for divorce while citing irreconcilable differences (via Entertainment Tonight).

The two never issued an official statement regarding their split after almost seven years of marriage, though their divorce hasn't exactly been super private — or even overly cordial for that matter. Many of the developments in their split have played out in the public eye through the gossip columns, including the revelation that Clarkson will have to pay her ex $150,000 a month in spousal support while their case is still in court, as well as another $45,000 "every month or so for child support" (via TMZ).

The "American Idol" alumni will not be responsible for paying for the ranch in Montana they once shared, where Blackstock is reportedly living more permanently after pulling back a little on his job. Blackstock is actually Blake Shelton's manager, but reportedly will be spending minimal time taking care of the country star's career and instead intends to become a full-time rancher (per Us Weekly).

Well, now Clarkson is making it even clearer that she doesn't particularly want to be connected to the manager turned rancher any longer. Read on for what she's asked the judge to do in their increasingly nasty divorce case.