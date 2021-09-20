How Many Times Has Christina Haack Been Engaged?

Many fans were surprised when Christina Haack announced she's engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall after the couple only made their relationship official a couple months earlier, per People. On September 20, the "Flip or Flop" star uploaded a three-photo set to Instagram with her beau. The couple embraced on a beach, and in the last snap, Christina flashed her engagement ring while wrapping her arm around her fiance. She included heart, lock, and key emojis in the caption. Multiple fans commented that the reality TV host seemed to rush into the engagement. "Beautiful but slow down pls," one fan wrote.

Christina's relationship with Joshua was confirmed in July. "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source told People at the time. "I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight ... When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," Christina wrote in the lengthy caption of an Instagram post on July 8. By August, engagement rumors swirled after the reality star uploaded snaps with Joshua that included a pic of her wearing a diamond ring, but that pic was promptly deleted, per StyleCaster.

Just before Christina made the engagement official, her ex-husband — and "Flip or Flop" co-star — Tarek El Moussa weighed in on her relationship. "I'm not a mind reader, [but] I'm just saying, they're good together. I hope the best for them," Tarek told Us Weekly. Keep reading to find out more about her past relationships.