How Many Times Has Christina Haack Been Engaged?
Many fans were surprised when Christina Haack announced she's engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall after the couple only made their relationship official a couple months earlier, per People. On September 20, the "Flip or Flop" star uploaded a three-photo set to Instagram with her beau. The couple embraced on a beach, and in the last snap, Christina flashed her engagement ring while wrapping her arm around her fiance. She included heart, lock, and key emojis in the caption. Multiple fans commented that the reality TV host seemed to rush into the engagement. "Beautiful but slow down pls," one fan wrote.
Christina's relationship with Joshua was confirmed in July. "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source told People at the time. "I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight ... When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," Christina wrote in the lengthy caption of an Instagram post on July 8. By August, engagement rumors swirled after the reality star uploaded snaps with Joshua that included a pic of her wearing a diamond ring, but that pic was promptly deleted, per StyleCaster.
Just before Christina made the engagement official, her ex-husband — and "Flip or Flop" co-star — Tarek El Moussa weighed in on her relationship. "I'm not a mind reader, [but] I'm just saying, they're good together. I hope the best for them," Tarek told Us Weekly. Keep reading to find out more about her past relationships.
A look back at Christina Haack's first engagement
The first person that Christina Haack was engaged to was her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. Initially, the duo met at work as Tarek mentored her while he was in a relationship with another woman. Once Tarek was single, he and Christina wasted no time in progressing toward marriage. "The day Tarek and I officially started dating, which was October 9, 2006, we moved in together," she revealed to Good Housekeeping in 2017. Before they were engaged, the couple set up a dream board in their office that included a wedding ring, along with other possessions they aspired to acquire. "The weird part is, by the time I turned 31, we had all of it," Christina said.
Christina and Tarek were married by 2009, and became reality stars together on "Flip or Flop" but this added a strain on their personal lives. "Tarek and I were so tied together on everything: real estate, the show, our children, our house. It was so stressful," Christina told People in 2018. The couple split in 2016 after an argument at their home escalated, and police were called to their home. After breaking up, the former couple continued to work together on their hit HGTV show, and finalized their divorce in 2018. In July, Tarek and Christina made headlines when they had an on-set fight where Tarek referred to her as a "washed up loser," per Us Weekly.
What to know about Christina Haack's second marriage
Once Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa split, she intended on staying single. "I was definitely not looking to meet anyone. I remember saying, 'No matter what, I'm not dating anyone for a year, and don't let anyone near me," she told People in 2018. The HGTV star did, however, agree to a date with another reality host, Ant Anstead from "Wheeler Dealers," and the two hit it off immediately. "I can see myself getting married to him," Christina revealed to People at the time. The couple, who began dating in 2017, tied the knot in a secret wedding in December 2018.
Unfortunately, the duo called it quits in September 2020. "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls," Christina wrote in an Instagram post at the time. Even their close friends were blindsided by the announcement. "Friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others," a source told Us Weekly.
Christina and Ant finalized their divorce in June, and three months later she had announced her engagement to Joshua Hall, which was her third. Here's hoping third time's the charm!