What Does Tarek El Moussa Really Think Of Christina Haack And Joshua Hall?

Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife and mother of his two children, Christina Haack, unleashed a media storm frenzy when she sparked engagement rumors with a quickly deleted Instagram photo wherein she was sporting a big rock on her left hand, per Page Six. RUH ROH. Though she quickly replaced the image with a similar post sans the massive diamond ring, many quickly started speculating that the twice-divorced HGTV star was engaged yet again. If the rumors are true, this will be Christina's third stroll down the aisle. As you may recall, Christina announced her separation from second husband and television personality Ant Anstead in September 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June. Hey, maybe the third time really is the charm?
While we still don't know whether Christina is actually engaged or not, we do know that her ex-husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek is feeling some type of way about it! Keep reading after the jump to learn what he is saying about the rumored betrothing.
Tarek El Moussa says that Christina Haack and Joshua Hall are 'good together'
While the ex-spouses and business partners have no doubt weathered a tumultuous past riddled with many ups and downs, it appears Tarek El Moussa is nothing short of pleased with Christina Haack's new beau, Joshua Hall.
During an interview with Us Weekly, Tarek told the publication that he believed Christina and Hall were "good together." "I hope the best for them," he shared. Still, Tarek was careful to point out that he was still unsure as to whether or not the couple actually planned to marry or not. "If a ring is on a girl's finger and it looks like an engagement ring and she's with her man, what does that mean?" Tarek rhetorically asked. "I'm not a mind reader, [but] I'm just saying." Though Tarek admitted he's only met Hall "a few different times" he was adamant that he believed that he and Christina have the potential to go the distance. "They do seem happy together. Yes, very happy actually," he dished. "You can tell they're very close. They always hold hands. They're always together. I think they're a good couple."
It should be noted that Tarek is also expected to tie the knot to fiancé Heather Rae Young quite literally any day now! Hey HGTV, perhaps a double televised wedding is in order? Rating booster for sure!