What Does Tarek El Moussa Really Think Of Christina Haack And Joshua Hall?

It's not official until the first ex-husband sings speaks... or something like that?

Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife and mother of his two children, Christina Haack, unleashed a media storm frenzy when she sparked engagement rumors with a quickly deleted Instagram photo wherein she was sporting a big rock on her left hand, per Page Six. RUH ROH. Though she quickly replaced the image with a similar post sans the massive diamond ring, many quickly started speculating that the twice-divorced HGTV star was engaged yet again. If the rumors are true, this will be Christina's third stroll down the aisle. As you may recall, Christina announced her separation from second husband and television personality Ant Anstead in September 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June. Hey, maybe the third time really is the charm?

While we still don't know whether Christina is actually engaged or not, we do know that her ex-husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek is feeling some type of way about it! Keep reading after the jump to learn what he is saying about the rumored betrothing.