Britney Spears' Return To Instagram Has Fans Confused

Marking her Instagram return, Britney Spears shared two photos of herself — one in black-and-white and the other in color — with her fans. In the caption, she told her followers that the photos were taken in Palms Springs, and she wrote that she used "clip in extensions" in her hair. Fans were quick to point out that Spears' hair was short with red streaks underneath in the Instagram video that she shared when she and Sam Asghari got engaged just last week, and many wondered when these particular photos were actually taken.

"But Britney you have shorter red hair now so how could these be from your engagement getaway?" one confused fan asked in the Instagram comments. "Babes wasn't [your] hair red like [five] days ago?" another Instagram user asked. "Where's the red Britney!" echoed a third Instagrammer. Spears didn't offer any explanation about why her hair wasn't red in the new pictures that she shared, but fans seem really concerned overall. "Hmmm something seems off," wrote one Instagram user. "Can you upload more pictures? We're quite concerned, Britney," added another Instagram fan, apparently trying to make sense of it all.

As it turns out, the photos appear to be from a set that Spears took back in February 2020. She uploaded an Instagram post that month wearing the same top and the same choker.