Britney Spears' Return To Instagram Has Fans Confused
Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account on September 14, just two days after announcing that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The pop star took to Twitter to let fans know that she was taking a hiatus from the platform so that she could "celebrate [her] engagement," and promised to be "back soon." A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Spears' somewhat surprising decision to deactivate her account, saying that "she previously said she'd be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do," and making sure to emphasize that there was nothing going on that was much deeper than that.
Of course, it was only a matter of time before Spears reactivated her account and started posting edited photos and dance videos again. Thankfully, she didn't make her 34.1 million followers wait too long. The "Piece of Me" singer returned to the social media platform on September 20 with a fresh update for her fans. "Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy s*** ... FIANCÉ ... I still can't believe it !!!! I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already," Spears captioned the Instagram post. But there's one thing in particular that has fans super confused. Keep reading to find out more.
Britney Spears' hair is no longer red & fans can't figure out why
Marking her Instagram return, Britney Spears shared two photos of herself — one in black-and-white and the other in color — with her fans. In the caption, she told her followers that the photos were taken in Palms Springs, and she wrote that she used "clip in extensions" in her hair. Fans were quick to point out that Spears' hair was short with red streaks underneath in the Instagram video that she shared when she and Sam Asghari got engaged just last week, and many wondered when these particular photos were actually taken.
"But Britney you have shorter red hair now so how could these be from your engagement getaway?" one confused fan asked in the Instagram comments. "Babes wasn't [your] hair red like [five] days ago?" another Instagram user asked. "Where's the red Britney!" echoed a third Instagrammer. Spears didn't offer any explanation about why her hair wasn't red in the new pictures that she shared, but fans seem really concerned overall. "Hmmm something seems off," wrote one Instagram user. "Can you upload more pictures? We're quite concerned, Britney," added another Instagram fan, apparently trying to make sense of it all.
As it turns out, the photos appear to be from a set that Spears took back in February 2020. She uploaded an Instagram post that month wearing the same top and the same choker.