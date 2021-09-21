The Tragic Death Of Singer Sarah Dash

On September 20, Sarah Dash died at the age of 76, per BBC. Her friend and group member Patti LaBelle broke the news via Twitter with a touching message. "We were just on-stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment," she said, adding, "Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That's who Sarah was...a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one. She was a true giver...always serving, always sharing her talent and her time. I am heart broken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are."

"But, I know that Sarah's spirit and all that she has given to the world live on! And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!" LeBelle continued. The singer paid tribute by sharing photos of Dash and a video of the duo performing onstage. As of this writing, the cause of her death has yet to be revealed.

Singer and actor Stephanie Mills also used Twitter to pay her respects to her friend, writing, "Your kind spirit and words will always have a special place in my heart. You will be missed." RIP Sarah Dash. Our thoughts go out to your friends and family.