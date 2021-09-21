James Middleton Did Not Invite This Family Member To His Wedding

James Middleton has never really gotten the same media attention as his sisters Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton, but he has certainly made headlines for his personal life along with his numerous business ventures. The former Boomf executive has also been very open about living with clinical depression.

Sharing a photo of himself and his pack of dogs on Instagram in May during a much needed solitary retreat to England's Lake District, James wrote: "I couldn't feel joy, excitement or anticipation – only heart-thudding anxiety which propelled me through the day... but this moment with the dogs onto of that mountain I will never forget, I shouted at the top of my lungs (like they do in films) I cried and I absorbed everything that nature could give me giving me the strength to tackle the upcoing battle to overcome my depression."

Luckily, James now has his wife, Alizee Thevenet, by his side through both the good times and the bad. The couple tied the knot in the South of France on September 12 in a surprise ceremony, per USA TODAY, and according to reports, there was one member of the Middleton family who did not attend their special day — despite being invited to Kate's wedding in 2011 and Pippa's wedding in 2017. Keep reading below to find out who was left off the guest list this time.