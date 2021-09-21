How Much Was Richard Buckley Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Internationally renowned fashion journalist Richard Buckley died at on September 19 at age 72, per TMZ. Buckley is survived by his husband of 32 years, legendary fashion designer Tom Ford, and their son Alexander John Buckley Ford. Ford's representatives released a statement about Buckley's passing, stating, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the reps said, per People. "He died of natural causes after a long illness."

Buckley and Ford met back in 1986 at a fashion show when Buckley was 38 and Ford was 25, and it was like love at first sight. "Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together," he said during an appearance on "The Jess Cagle Interview" per People. "We have been together ever since." They travelled across the globe together while their careers flourished in the fashion world, and moved to Paris in 1999, where Buckley became editor in chief of Vogue Hommes International and contributed to numerous fashion articles for years until he resigned in 2005 per WWD.

After being one of the biggest names in fashion editing and journalism history, how much was Buckley worth before his death?