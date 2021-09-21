The Big Change Wilmer Valderrama Says Is Coming To NCIS

There's a lot of changes coming to Season 19 of "NCIS." Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and newcomer Katrina Law stopped by "The Talk" on September 20 to share what viewers can expect. Murray fueled a lot of excitement: ​​"We start right where we left off. We're looking for boss. We're trying to figure out what's going on," he said. "We're 19 seasons in. A lot of times, you know, a show that's that far in starts to rest on its laurels a little bit, we don't do that."

However, Valderrama noted that they have a lot more creative freedom this season, something that they've never had before. "Moving to Monday nights at 9 o'clock gives us a license to really ramp it up. What you couldn't do at 8 o'clock we can do at 9 [o'clock]. And in the history of the show, we've never had the canvas to say, 'Hey, can we push it beyond this character? Can we go with this character somewhere else?' And I think that's what this season is about."

It's clear Season 19 of "NCIS" will have fans on the edge of their seats, but what did Katrina Law have to say about her character, Jessica Knight? Keep reading for more details.