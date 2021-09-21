The Big Change Wilmer Valderrama Says Is Coming To NCIS
There's a lot of changes coming to Season 19 of "NCIS." Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and newcomer Katrina Law stopped by "The Talk" on September 20 to share what viewers can expect. Murray fueled a lot of excitement: "We start right where we left off. We're looking for boss. We're trying to figure out what's going on," he said. "We're 19 seasons in. A lot of times, you know, a show that's that far in starts to rest on its laurels a little bit, we don't do that."
However, Valderrama noted that they have a lot more creative freedom this season, something that they've never had before. "Moving to Monday nights at 9 o'clock gives us a license to really ramp it up. What you couldn't do at 8 o'clock we can do at 9 [o'clock]. And in the history of the show, we've never had the canvas to say, 'Hey, can we push it beyond this character? Can we go with this character somewhere else?' And I think that's what this season is about."
It's clear Season 19 of "NCIS" will have fans on the edge of their seats, but what did Katrina Law have to say about her character, Jessica Knight? Keep reading for more details.
Katrina Law can't wait to dive into 'NCIS'
Katrina Law stopped by "The Talk" on September 20 with her "NCIS" co-stars Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama and dished on what fans can look forward to in regard to her character, who was promoted to a series regular ahead of the season.
"You're going to see Jessica Knight come in and she's going to struggle a little bit trying to figure out how to step in with the team because she is an experienced agent, and she has had her own history outside of the team," she explained. "So, every now and then she butts heads, but I think in a really positive way. Because I think at the end of the day she really wants to contribute and fit in as much as she can."
Although Law made her "NCIS" debut during the last two episodes of Season 18, per Variety, executive producer Steven D. Binder was confident with her acting skills to bring Law on board as a regular. "We haven't shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet," he said in June. "Going into season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we've come to love over the 400+ episodes." It looks like "NCIS" fans have great things to look forward to.