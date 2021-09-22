How Sherri Shepherd Really Felt When The View Didn't Renew Her Contract

All good things must come to an end, and that's how Sherri Shepherd felt when "The View" didn't renew her contract. She spoke with Sunny Hostin about her time on the show during the September 21 podcast of "Behind the Table" and had a lot to say.

Despite her initial shock that she would not be returning to "The View," Shepherd knew it was time to move on. "All good things come to an end. There's an evolution of who you are. At some point you will want to do something different or something more," she explained. However, processing the news was not easy. "When people tell you you're no longer welcome, that does hurt. My manager called me. It was so shocking to me because we were in negotiations. I was in negotiations for the next three or four years," she continued. "To know that I would not be walking through those hallways again, it really did something," she said. "It will always be a part of you and you can never get away from it. I have good memories. Doing 'The View' and being a co-host was one of the best experiences of my life. I would not be who I am if I had not been a co-host on 'The View'."

