Willie Garson's Final Heartbreaking Words On Social Media Explained

On the heels of actor Willie Garson's tragic death, many can't help but think about the strong legacy he left behind. Of course, Garson enjoyed a successful acting career including roles on "Sex and the City," "White Collar," "Family Ties," and "Cheers," among many others. But make no mistake — his career was only one small way in which Garson made a lasting impact on the world.

As reported by The New York Times, along with devoting his time to the You Gotta Believe organization (an initiative whose goal is to "work toward the day when no young person leaves foster care without the unconditional lifetime commitment of a family") he adopted a seven-year-old boy, Nathen, in 2010. Garson, however, was honest about his extraordinary albeit rocky transition into fatherhood. "As a narcissist actor, and I was the definition, I immediately became responsible for taking care of someone else," he explained during an interview with Medium in 2020. "It is such an important job and makes you grow in so many different ways." Still, it appears that fatherhood forever changed the thespian and the way in which he viewed life. "I was in my mid-forties and I was so bored with myself. When Nathen came into my life I was not bored anymore. I had someone to take care of and focus on," he explained.

