Meghan McCain Slams Joe Biden And Compares Him To This Former President
There might be a new president in the White House as of this year, but that hasn't stopped conservative pundit Meghan McCain from clashing with the commander-in-chief. The daughter of late Senator John McCain, Meghan was no fan of former President Donald Trump, Republican ties notwithstanding. Back in 2020, she responded to an old insult of Trump's in which he doubted her television potential after she appeared on a "Fox News" segment in 2015, per USA Today. Firing back at Trump's claim that she'd "never make it on TV," Meghan screenshotted the old post when it appeared on an Instagram account called Tweets That Don't Age Well. "I forgot Trump even did this," she wrote. "I think I'm doing okay with the old TV career ... fun fact, @theviewabc won best daytime talk show Emmy while I have been one of the co-hosts this year, Trump and The Apprentice never won one, ever." Let's call that at Meghan: 1, Trump: 0 over on the Twitter scoreboard!
Given the mutual dislike between Meghan and Trump, it was no surprise that she (and her mother Cindy McCain) endorsed Joe Biden when he ran against Trump in 2020. "There's one man who has made pain in my life a living hell, and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process," she said on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Now, however, it seems Meghan's opinions of Biden may have changed ... and not for the better.
Meghan McCain compared Biden to Jimmy Carter and not fondly
In a column for The Daily Mail on September 21, Meghan McCain took advantage of her platform to blast Joe Biden for, in Meghan's eyes, breaking with the promise of unity upon which he ran. Pointing at the ways the Biden administration is shutting down the country amid COVID-19, McCain opined that these restrictions are causing "more division and distrust." "You can see the discrepancy just turning on the television, where ... Dr. Fauci and his fellow government spokesmen speak in terms of limiting our lives ... and just a few hours later, you can see stadiums filled with tens of thousands of unmasked football fans cheering together for hours," she wrote.
Ultimately, this is a complete 180 for the TV star. "The man I once considered a friend and confidante has morphed into a feckless and unreliable leader I no longer recognize," McCain concluded. "The View" former co-host went a step further by comparing Biden to Jimmy Carter, who "ran for office promising 'a government as good as the people' and ended his term by saying the people were no good," she added.
While this criticism seems harsh, it's not the first time McCain has blasted Biden. In August, she admitted to being "physically ill" and filled "with pure rage and anger" over the President's handling of the Afghanistan crisis, per People. Time will tell whether McCain's opinion of Biden improves.