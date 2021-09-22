The Strange Way Loni Love Met Her Boyfriend

Loni Love found romance on the Internet — and she wants everyone to know it! She stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on September 21 and gushed over her boyfriend James Welsh, specifically about how they met. "'Cuz I met him online on Christian Mingle — even though we both not Christians, but we religious," she said to a laugh from the audience. "And we met on there and we've been together for three years and his name is James and he's the sweetest."

Love didn't seem to care that she and her boyfriend used a Christian dating site despite not necessarily adhering to those beliefs. "You know what, I wanted to meet a nice man and I figured well let me go on christianmingle.com and he was there too and then when he said he wasn't really Christian but he religious and I was like then maybe this is God's way of putting us together," she added. "We've been together ever since."

