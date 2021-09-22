The Strange Way Loni Love Met Her Boyfriend
Loni Love found romance on the Internet — and she wants everyone to know it! She stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on September 21 and gushed over her boyfriend James Welsh, specifically about how they met. "'Cuz I met him online on Christian Mingle — even though we both not Christians, but we religious," she said to a laugh from the audience. "And we met on there and we've been together for three years and his name is James and he's the sweetest."
Love didn't seem to care that she and her boyfriend used a Christian dating site despite not necessarily adhering to those beliefs. "You know what, I wanted to meet a nice man and I figured well let me go on christianmingle.com and he was there too and then when he said he wasn't really Christian but he religious and I was like then maybe this is God's way of putting us together," she added. "We've been together ever since."
This isn't the first time Love opened up about her boyfriend — keep reading for more details.
Loni Love is happier than ever with James Welsh
Loni Love and James Welsh got together in August 2018 and they have been smitten ever since. "He's a really nice guy," she told People in 2019. "He hit me [on the app] and I was like 'Wow, he has really kind looking eyes'." If that doesn't warm your heart, we don't know what will!
Love has been married before, but things changed for her once she re-entered the dating pool. "The older I get the simpler I'm getting," she explained. "When I was looking for somebody I was just looking for the compatibility part. The thing I think that I was missing in my life was that I was always conforming to what the man wanted instead of saying this is what I want to do." Love also admitted that while some people are "surprised" by the interracial couple, it's not a concern for her or Welsh. "I'm the first African American woman he's dated and he said he just didn't think about it. It's not a big deal," she confessed. "We get along, we like each other, we understand each other." It's clear these two only have eyes for each other!