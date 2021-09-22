How Much Was Melvin Van Peebles Worth When He Died?

Yet another Hollywood legend will be remembered following the news of Melvin Van Peebles' death. The influential filmmaker and African American pioneer died "at home with family at the age of 89" on September 21, The Criterion Collection announced on Twitter the next day. In a statement released on behalf of The Criterion Collection, Melvin's loved ones, and Janus Films, the late star was remembered for being a "giant of American cinema" who "made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape."

Melvin's son Mario Van Peebles, an actor and director who often collaborated with his dad, also released a statement through The Criterion Collection, crediting his father for paving the way for countless Black entertainers. "Dad knew that Black images matter. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth?" read Mario's statement. "We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty, and interconnectivity of all people."

Through his work on films like "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," "Watermelon Man," and more, Melvin was a trailblazer for stars, including Spike Lee, John Singleton, and Bill Cosby. He was even awarded for his projects, like in 1987, when he won a Daytime Emmy for writing a "CBS Schoolbreak Special" episode, per The Hollywood Reporter. For details on how much Melvin's fortune was worth at the time of his death, keep scrolling.