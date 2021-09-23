How Is George W. Bush Taking A Stand Against Donald Trump?

Former President George W. Bush, who served the country from 2001-2009, has spoken out publicly many times about his distaste for fellow former president Donald Trump. According to U.S. News, in April of 2021, Bush condemned Trump and the GOP, stating that it had become "isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist." The former president was particularly taken aback by the attacks on the Capitol that took place in January of 2021, although he hesitated to place blame on anyone in particular.

In an interview with "Today" (via U.S. News), Bush said of the event, '"It was a terrible moment in our history. And it's gonna be a part of our history." He added, "This sends a signal to the world that we're no different." Bush is decidedly opposed to Trump, and although he hopes for a Republican win in the 2024 presidential elections, he does not want to see Trump re-elected.

In April of 2021, Bush released his book, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants," a collection of 43 stories of immigrants who have found their home in the United States. The positive message of the book stands in contrast to Trump's popular anti-immigration rhetoric that defined his platform as president. Then, in September, Bush took his dislike for Trump a step further in a calculated decision to take a stand against the businessman. Keep reading to find out what it was.