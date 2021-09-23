How Is George W. Bush Taking A Stand Against Donald Trump?
Former President George W. Bush, who served the country from 2001-2009, has spoken out publicly many times about his distaste for fellow former president Donald Trump. According to U.S. News, in April of 2021, Bush condemned Trump and the GOP, stating that it had become "isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist." The former president was particularly taken aback by the attacks on the Capitol that took place in January of 2021, although he hesitated to place blame on anyone in particular.
In an interview with "Today" (via U.S. News), Bush said of the event, '"It was a terrible moment in our history. And it's gonna be a part of our history." He added, "This sends a signal to the world that we're no different." Bush is decidedly opposed to Trump, and although he hopes for a Republican win in the 2024 presidential elections, he does not want to see Trump re-elected.
In April of 2021, Bush released his book, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants," a collection of 43 stories of immigrants who have found their home in the United States. The positive message of the book stands in contrast to Trump's popular anti-immigration rhetoric that defined his platform as president. Then, in September, Bush took his dislike for Trump a step further in a calculated decision to take a stand against the businessman. Keep reading to find out what it was.
George W. Bush will support another anti-Trump politician
According to The Wall Street Journal, George W. Bush is taking a stand against former president Donald Trump by supporting Republican Liz Cheney in the 2022 midterms for re-election in the U.S. House of Representatives. He will hold a fundraiser for the Wyoming politician in Dallas, Texas, in October.
Cheney, who is former vice president Dick Cheney's daughter, is a known Trump opponent. She was one of just 10 Republicans to call for Trump's impeachment after the Capitol attacks in January and was unperturbed by the potential career implications of speaking out against Trump's unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Members of her own political party have turned against her because of her condemnation of Trump, and she has been stripped of her position as House GOP Conference chair, per USA Today.
The conflict has existed between Trump and Cheney since the real estate mogul was elected president in 2016. In a stand against Cheney, Trump endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman, who will run against Cheney in the 2022 midterms, as per Yahoo! News. In a statement, the former president wrote, "Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!" Cheney threw some shade back at Trump in a statement of her own on Twitter, writing, "Here's a sound bite for you: Bring it."