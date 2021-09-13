Is This How George W. Bush Really Feels About Donald Trump?

While former President George W. Bush has remained a divisive figure in the American conscious — depending on who you ask, his legacy is that of puzzling passivity or, per The New Republic, a "Mayberry Machiavelli" — the ex-commander-in-chief has mostly kept to himself in the years following his eight-year White House tenure. (His Bob Ross-esque painting hobby immediately springs to mind.) But, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Bush, who served as president during that time, made a rare public appearance at an event in Shanksville, Pennsylvania in commemoration of those who died on Flight 93.

During his address, Bush praised the crew and passengers on the plane who prevented the hijackers from reaching their intended destination, instead sacrificing their own lives in order to save others. But, according to CNN, Bush took a moment in the midst of his speech to criticize a fellow ex-commander-in-chief — specifically, in his opinion, for doing his best to divide Americans rather than unite them. And yes, all signs pointed toward Donald Trump. But were Bush's comments definitely about Trump? Could there be anyone else he could've alluded to? And does the history of Bush's past relationship with Trump possibly factor into any of it? Scroll on to find out.