Donald Trump Attacks George W. Bush In New Interview That Is Turning Heads
Though both are two of the most famous Republican presidents in U.S. history, it's safe to say Donald Trump and George W. Bush aren't exactly the greatest of friends. Both have spoken about one another before, making it clear they aren't each other's biggest supporters.
Speaking about what the Republican party had become on "Today" in April, Bush described the GOP as "isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist" while condemning the now infamous insurrection of the Capitol Building back in January by Trump supporters. Bush said on the NBC morning show that the scenes "made [him] sick," while also describing it as being a "terrible moment in our history." He added, "This sends a signal to the world that we're no different," but stopped short of directly blaming Trump for the scenes.
However, in October 2017, Bush said at an event in New York that, under Trump's presidency, America's "discourse" had been "degraded by casual cruelty" while the country's "nationalism" was "distorted into nativism" and there had been "the return of isolationist sentiments" (per Politico).
The New York Times also reported in June 2020 that, despite being in the same party, Bush supposedly had no plans to vote for Trump as he attempted to land another four years in the White House.
Well, now Trump — who's taken issue with several members of the Bush family before — is hitting back and taking what may be his most scathing aim yet at his fellow former president.
Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden and George W. Bush over the Afghanistan crisis
Donald Trump didn't hold back when it came to placing the blame for the crisis in Afghanistan, which saw the Taliban overthrow the government and take control of the country in August. Trump pointed the finger firmly at two presidents; Joe Biden and George W. Bush.
Trump shared his candid thoughts on Fox News while speaking with Sean Hannity on August 17, calling the decision to send troops to the territory in the wake of 9/11 "the worst decision in the history of our country," adding the U.S. "destroyed the Middle East" and "the Bush family will not be happy." He continued, "It's cost us trillions of dollars, millions and millions of lives. It's worse than what it was," as he described how the situation has been handled by President Joe Biden "the greatest embarrassment in the history of our country."
"It is a terrible time for our country. I don't think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated," Trump, who called for Biden to resign over Afghanistan, then continued. "I don't know what you call it — a military defeat or a psychological defeat, there has never been anything like what's happened here."
Bush was the president who initially sent troops to the Middle East. An Insider poll found that more Americans blame Bush for the situation in Afghanistan than any of the presidents that have followed him.