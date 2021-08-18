Donald Trump Attacks George W. Bush In New Interview That Is Turning Heads

Though both are two of the most famous Republican presidents in U.S. history, it's safe to say Donald Trump and George W. Bush aren't exactly the greatest of friends. Both have spoken about one another before, making it clear they aren't each other's biggest supporters.

Speaking about what the Republican party had become on "Today" in April, Bush described the GOP as "isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist" while condemning the now infamous insurrection of the Capitol Building back in January by Trump supporters. Bush said on the NBC morning show that the scenes "made [him] sick," while also describing it as being a "terrible moment in our history." He added, "This sends a signal to the world that we're no different," but stopped short of directly blaming Trump for the scenes.

However, in October 2017, Bush said at an event in New York that, under Trump's presidency, America's "discourse" had been "degraded by casual cruelty" while the country's "nationalism" was "distorted into nativism" and there had been "the return of isolationist sentiments" (per Politico).

The New York Times also reported in June 2020 that, despite being in the same party, Bush supposedly had no plans to vote for Trump as he attempted to land another four years in the White House.

Well, now Trump — who's taken issue with several members of the Bush family before — is hitting back and taking what may be his most scathing aim yet at his fellow former president.