Why Prince Andrew Hasn't Met His Granddaughter Yet

While no one knows what really goes on behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew has tried to persuade the public into thinking that he's a family man who always puts his two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, first.

In fact, when he was accused of being with an underage Virginia Giuffre in 2001, he pleaded that he was actually with his daughter, Beatrice. "I was with the children. I'd taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose four or five in the afternoon," he told BBC in a 2019 interview. Per The Guardian, he then added, "And then because the duchess [Sarah Ferguson] was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there." Meanwhile, Giuffre said that she was at the Tramp nightclub in London with the Duke of York that night.

Seeing how Andrew presses that he is so committed to his daughters and his family, it's surprising to hear that he reportedly has yet to meet Beatrice's newborn daughter. Here's why.