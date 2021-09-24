Why Prince Andrew Hasn't Met His Granddaughter Yet
While no one knows what really goes on behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew has tried to persuade the public into thinking that he's a family man who always puts his two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, first.
In fact, when he was accused of being with an underage Virginia Giuffre in 2001, he pleaded that he was actually with his daughter, Beatrice. "I was with the children. I'd taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose four or five in the afternoon," he told BBC in a 2019 interview. Per The Guardian, he then added, "And then because the duchess [Sarah Ferguson] was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there." Meanwhile, Giuffre said that she was at the Tramp nightclub in London with the Duke of York that night.
Seeing how Andrew presses that he is so committed to his daughters and his family, it's surprising to hear that he reportedly has yet to meet Beatrice's newborn daughter. Here's why.
Prince Andrew might not get to meet his granddaughter for a very long time
According to The Sun, there's a chance that Prince Andrew might be trying to stay under the radar, despite the fact that his daughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband welcomed their first child this month. The Duke of York has reportedly been spending time at Balmoral Estate in Scotland, as he is reportedly trying to avoid Virginia Giuffre's lawyers at every cost as the controversy with her continues to get worse.
Giuffre is suing the royal for sexual abuse, per The Guardian, as she says she was underage during their numerous encounters during the early 2000s. And while Andrew was spotted driving his Range Rover near the estate, he hasn't made any public comments about the matter as of this writing. However, it's been reported that Prince Charles is looking to make a decision for Andrew's future in the royal family.
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, meanwhile, revealed that she traveled to London from Balmoral to be with Beatrice and her newborn granddaughter. "She is absolutely over the moon," a friend close to the Duchess told Hello! magazine. Now, as far as whether or not Andrew will make the trip to London to meet with Beatrice and her baby remains a mystery, but for now, it appears as though he has no intention of leaving Balmoral anytime soon.