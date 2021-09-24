Tom Felton's Medical Emergency Explained
What should have been a pleasant day outdoors took an alarming turn, as a dramatic medical incident interrupted a celebrity golf match at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. According to The Guardian, actor Tom Felton suddenly collapsed on September 23, shortly after completing his match against the USA team.
Best known for his role as the love-to-hate baddie Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, Felton is also an avid golfer in his spare time. He was representing Europe in a celebrity exhibition ahead of the Ryder Cup, a biennial men's golf competition, before suddenly falling ill. Pictures published by Page Six shows the actor looking pale and shaken, though seemingly still conscious.
Felton's medical event is especially shocking as he just turned 34 the day before, writing in an Instagram post: "33 years done – good lord it's been so much fun getting here." So, considering his young age and lack of known health problems, what exactly happened to make Felton collapse?
Tom Felton is doing 'okay' after the unexpected incident
As per Page Six, Tom Felton buckled around the 18th hole of the course, with concerned onlookers immediately rushing to his side. The pictures show him being escorted off the premises while lying down on a stretcher, appearing disheveled but still awake. The PGA of America confirmed that Felton received swift medical attention in a statement made shortly after the incident: "In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment."
However, the PGA's statement also suggested that the cause of Felton's collapse remains unknown, adding that "No further details are available." Though the "Origin" actor and his team have not yet addressed the incident, The Sun reported that Felton's friend, singer Derek Pitts, posted on Instagram that "He's okay."
Here's wishing a speedy recovery to everyone's favorite on-screen bad boy!