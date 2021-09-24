Tom Felton's Medical Emergency Explained

What should have been a pleasant day outdoors took an alarming turn, as a dramatic medical incident interrupted a celebrity golf match at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. According to The Guardian, actor Tom Felton suddenly collapsed on September 23, shortly after completing his match against the USA team.

Best known for his role as the love-to-hate baddie Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, Felton is also an avid golfer in his spare time. He was representing Europe in a celebrity exhibition ahead of the Ryder Cup, a biennial men's golf competition, before suddenly falling ill. Pictures published by Page Six shows the actor looking pale and shaken, though seemingly still conscious.

Felton's medical event is especially shocking as he just turned 34 the day before, writing in an Instagram post: "33 years done – good lord it's been so much fun getting here." So, considering his young age and lack of known health problems, what exactly happened to make Felton collapse?