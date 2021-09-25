Insider Reveals What Really Went On During A Private Date Between Meghan And Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance since the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a trip to New York City where they are slated to attend the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park on September 25, according to Us Weekly. Ahead of the event, the two met with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and took a trip to Ground Zero where they visited the 9/11 Museum, according to the report. Page Six reports that they are staying at Manhattan's Carlyle Hotel — where Harry's mother, Princess Diana, stayed many times before she died.

The New York Post reports that Harry and Meghan visited a school in Harlem on September 24, where Meghan read her children's book "The Bench" to some students. This marked the first time that Meghan has read her book to children that weren't her own. During the visit, a student asked Meghan if she had any plans to pen another children's book, to which she replied, "At the moment I don't plan to write another children's book, but never say never," according to the New York Post.

Harry and Meghan have also been enjoying some fancy dinners while in the Big Apple, and were seen on a double date on September 22. Keep reading to find out what an insider had to say about the couple's night out.