Will Harry And William Have Another Chance To Reunite This Year?
According to one royal expert, Prince William and Prince Harry's feud isn't over. Royal watcher Kinsey Schofield of To Di For Daily is not as optimistic as other royal experts that William and Harry will mend their rift soon. Schofield told Mirror UK she thinks the brothers are at "severely different stages" in their lives now.
Schofield said, "It appears that Prince William is busy trying to support his family through death and scandal while Prince Harry is concentrating on projects that are financially beneficial." In contrast, many royal experts hope that family events, like the birth of Lillibet Diana, will give the royal brothers a chance to heal. But Schofield noted, "These significant moments are happening within a Sussex PR tornado that is wreaking havoc on the Royal Family. It is hard to look past some of the recent revelations while you're still picking up the pieces."
But news from across the pond suggests the royal brothers may get another opportunity to mend fences this year. Keep reading to learn about William and Harry's chance to reunite again in 2021.
Prince Harry and Prince William have a chance to reconnect at the Diana Award
Prince Harry and Prince William have another chance to reconnect at the Diana Award in December 2021. The Daily Mail reported that the royal brothers would come together for the Diana Award, which honors people who "foster and develop positive change in the lives of young people." The Diana Award is the only philanthropy the brothers still have in common.
Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, told the Daily Mail, "It really is a privilege ... We're delighted that we still have the support of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex." Ojo knows William and Harry and attended Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. Ojo told the outlet that both brothers are determined to honor their mother, Princess Diana.
Ojo revealed to the Daily Mail, "It doesn't matter where in the world they are. They are jointly committed to the awards. The Dukes will be heavily involved as it will be a whole week of events, so they are eager to take part." The 2021 Legacy Award will be held at Althorp, Diana's childhood home, hosted by her brother Earl Spencer.