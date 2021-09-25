Will Harry And William Have Another Chance To Reunite This Year?

According to one royal expert, Prince William and Prince Harry's feud isn't over. Royal watcher Kinsey Schofield of To Di For Daily is not as optimistic as other royal experts that William and Harry will mend their rift soon. Schofield told Mirror UK she thinks the brothers are at "severely different stages" in their lives now.

Schofield said, "It appears that Prince William is busy trying to support his family through death and scandal while Prince Harry is concentrating on projects that are financially beneficial." In contrast, many royal experts hope that family events, like the birth of Lillibet Diana, will give the royal brothers a chance to heal. But Schofield noted, "These significant moments are happening within a Sussex PR tornado that is wreaking havoc on the Royal Family. It is hard to look past some of the recent revelations while you're still picking up the pieces."

But news from across the pond suggests the royal brothers may get another opportunity to mend fences this year. Keep reading to learn about William and Harry's chance to reunite again in 2021.