Did Prince Harry Really Have A Secret Meeting With Oprah In The Past?

Prince Harry has been friends with Oprah Winfrey for a few years. Many first learned of the connection between Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah at the royal wedding in 2018 as Oprah had made the guest list, according to Town & Country. From then on, the public has seen the three become quite close. Not only did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choose to sit down with Oprah for a tell-all interview that aired on CBS back in March, but they also moved into her neighborhood in Montecito. Additionally, Harry and Oprah teamed up for a television series about mental health called "The Me You Can't See," which was released on AppleTV+ in May.

Harry and Meghan are so close to Oprah, in fact, that many people thought that they might ask her to be the godmother of their daughter, Lilibet Diana. However, Oprah responded to those rumors during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I don't need to be a godmother, I'm a godmother by default. I'm a neighbor, I'm a friend and all that. You probably need someone younger to be the godmother," she told the outlet.

And while just about everyone knows about Harry and Meghan's relationship with Oprah these days, could there have been something more to it back in 2018? Keep reading to find out.