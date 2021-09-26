What We Know About Tom Cruise's Split From Hayley Atwell

Rumor has it that Tom Cruise, 59, and his girlfriend, "Mission Impossible 7" co-star Hayley Atwell, 39, have called it quits.

While the couple never officially confirmed their relationship, they did drop hints at their romance. The pair first began sparking romance rumors last November, according to OK! Magazine, when Atwell was spending lots of time at Cruise's London apartment and while filming in Italy. From there, even on set, co-stars noticed their budding romance. According to a source who spoke to The Sun, "It has been a very intense period of filming together," the source said, before continuing, "They really got on well – and they're obviously both very good-looking Hollywood stars so it made for a good match."

And even a few months ago, the two lovebirds seemed to be going strong. They made an appearance in July at the Wimbledon finals, creating a stir according to USA Today. While Cruise attended the matches with other "Mission Impossible" co-stars, including Pom Klementieff, on-lookers couldn't help but notice Cruise and Atwell's chemistry. So what went wrong?