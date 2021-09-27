Why Prince Andrew Is Selling The Only Actual Property That He Owns

Prince Andrew has spent the better part of this past year out of the spotlight after his connection with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Between that and the fact that the alleged sex trafficking survivor, Virginia Giuffre, has slapped him with a lawsuit, the Duke of York has reason to keep behind closed doors. Seeing how the royal has been served court papers over Giuffre's sexual assault claims, per CNN, both he and his lawyers will have some explaining to do.

Giuffre has alleged that she was assaulted by Andrew when she was just a minor, which is a claim that the prince has vehemently denied. During an interview with BBC's Nightline, Andrew was asked if he was with Giuffre at a nightclub called Tramp in 2001, which he denied. "No, I've no recollection of ever meeting her, I'm almost, in fact I'm convinced that I was never in Tramps with her," the duke said.

While none of this seems to spell great news for Andrew, there's another new report that he is selling his Swiss ski-chalet to settle yet another lawsuit — one that has nothing to do with Giuffre. It also happens to be the only property he owns. Yes, the Duke of York is dealing with two lawsuits at the moment. Keep scrolling below to find out why.