Why Prince Andrew Is Selling The Only Actual Property That He Owns
Prince Andrew has spent the better part of this past year out of the spotlight after his connection with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Between that and the fact that the alleged sex trafficking survivor, Virginia Giuffre, has slapped him with a lawsuit, the Duke of York has reason to keep behind closed doors. Seeing how the royal has been served court papers over Giuffre's sexual assault claims, per CNN, both he and his lawyers will have some explaining to do.
Giuffre has alleged that she was assaulted by Andrew when she was just a minor, which is a claim that the prince has vehemently denied. During an interview with BBC's Nightline, Andrew was asked if he was with Giuffre at a nightclub called Tramp in 2001, which he denied. "No, I've no recollection of ever meeting her, I'm almost, in fact I'm convinced that I was never in Tramps with her," the duke said.
While none of this seems to spell great news for Andrew, there's another new report that he is selling his Swiss ski-chalet to settle yet another lawsuit — one that has nothing to do with Giuffre. It also happens to be the only property he owns. Yes, the Duke of York is dealing with two lawsuits at the moment. Keep scrolling below to find out why.
Prince Andrew has one less headache on his mind
Prince Andrew is selling his beloved Swiss chateau to help settle a debt, as he apparently never made the final payment on his holiday home — Andrew's only home actually owned by him, not the Crown. Isabelle de Rouvre sold the chalet to Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson back in 2014. According to The Sun, Rouvre is said to have been a friend of the Yorks but took them to court in 2020 after several attempts to get them to pay the final installment of $9 million on the home.
With that said, Andrew has now put it on the market in the hopes that he can settle his debt. "Court action has been withdrawn and the matter is close to being resolved to everybody's mutual satisfaction," a source reportedly close to the situation told The Times. Even though there is one lawsuit close to being settled, Andrew still has Virginia Giuffre's to deal with, which could possibly cost him millions of dollars and drag on for years, according to Page Six. And now that his Swiss chalet is no longer his, the duke has one less place to hide, right?