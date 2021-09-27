How Is Michael Cohen Advising Mary Trump?
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably well aware of the longtime family feud between former President Donald Trump and his estranged niece, Mary Trump. Alas, the plot thickened when Donald filed a lawsuit against Mary, along with The New York Times and three of their reporters, on September 21, accusing them of being motivated "by a personal vendetta and their desire to gain fame, notoriety, acclaim and a financial windfall and were further intended to advance their political agenda." Awkward...
Still, it doesn't appear that Mary is too bothered by her uncle's accusations. "I think he is a f***ing loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can," she declared to Daily Beast when asked about the pending lawsuit. Another person highly versed in the former president's antics is Donald's former attorney, Michael Cohen — and it just so happens that he has some advice for Mary as she goes up against her uncle. But what does he believe she should do? Keep reading to find out!
Michael Cohen knows a thing or two about going up against Trump
During a virtual appearance on MSNBC, former "fixer" to Donald Trump turned disbarred attorney, Michael Cohen, called the lawsuit "ridiculous" and offered Trump's niece a page from of his own playbook when it comes to dealing with the former prez. "If I was Mary Trump and her lawyer, I would turn and say don't fight this," Cohen said. "Just answer the complaint and look for depositions. Let's look for discovery because one thing for certain — and I have read dozens of Donald Trump depositions — they are the dumbest written paper that you've ever seen, nothing makes sense, everything is circular."
The lawyer then referenced his own experience and explained that Donald doesn't want to do depositions. "Right now I'm in a lawsuit against the Trump Organization," Cohen continued. "I have asked for depositions of Donald and they are adamant that they do not want him to sit for depositions because he doesn't know what he's talking about."
Whether or not Mary takes Cohen's advice remains to be seen, but many could argue that if anyone knows how to go up against Donald Trump, it's fallen attorney Cohen!