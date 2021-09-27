How Is Michael Cohen Advising Mary Trump?

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably well aware of the longtime family feud between former President Donald Trump and his estranged niece, Mary Trump. Alas, the plot thickened when Donald filed a lawsuit against Mary, along with The New York Times and three of their reporters, on September 21, accusing them of being motivated "by a personal vendetta and their desire to gain fame, notoriety, acclaim and a financial windfall and were further intended to advance their political agenda." Awkward...

Still, it doesn't appear that Mary is too bothered by her uncle's accusations. "I think he is a f***ing loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can," she declared to Daily Beast when asked about the pending lawsuit. Another person highly versed in the former president's antics is Donald's former attorney, Michael Cohen — and it just so happens that he has some advice for Mary as she goes up against her uncle. But what does he believe she should do? Keep reading to find out!