Jen Shah's Tweets About Whitney Rose Are Raising Eyebrows
Jen Shah had a lot to say about her "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" castmate Whitney Rose's appearance on the September 26 episode of "Watch What Happens Live."
Whitney explained to Andy Cohen that she thought someone other than Jen's husband Coach Shah was supporting her lavish lifestyle. "I never questioned if what she was doing was legal or not," Whitney said. "I questioned the lifestyle, the amount of money — I always thought she had a sugar daddy, to be honest. I honestly thought someone was just giving her money. Nothing about her life made any sense really."
Well, Jen clearly heard what Whitney had to say, and she didn't like it. Jen tweeted, "@whitneywildrose I'm a successful Polynesian business woman for twenty years married to a very successful black husband who's been an attorney for 13 yrs, NFL sports agent for 10 yrs Power5 Football Coach for 10 yrs & YOU'RE ASSUMPTION IS I HAVE A SUGAR DADDY! #WWHL." She continued, "His name is COACH SHAH. Bcuz I'm Brown & my husband is black, you question our $$$ #doyourmath." While plenty of tweeters pointed out that Jen had been arrested for fraud, Whitney didn't exactly call out Jen in her response. However, her tweet did speak volumes: "I don't respond to crazy or baseless accusations. May we all try a little harder to lead with love. #RHOSLC"
Whitney isn't the only castmate that Jen has come after — keep reading for more details.
Meredith Marks is fed up with Jen Shah's online behavior
Fans of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" know that Meredith Marks was furious at Jen Shah for liking and retweeting negative statements about her son Brooks.
In true Jen fashion, she deflected Meredith's comments and denied any wrongdoing. However, their feud hit an all-time high on the September 26 episode when Meredith confronted Jen about her actions. "I was very clear that if you want to be friends, that you would not speak poorly of my family," Meredith said, per People. She also told Jen that her liking the social media posts was "really painful."
"I was told about a Zoom that you had hosted where you were questioning him coming out and his sexuality, and I heard you with my own ears talk about publicly, 'Well, Brooks has never seen a vagina.' Those are negative homophobic, microaggressions for a young adult — who has not determined where he stands," she said. "It's horribly painful for someone to be pressured to talk about something they're not ready to talk about." Meredith pulled out her phone and showed Jen the tweets, but Jen insisted, "I'm telling you, I didn't like it."
Jen remained on defense mode, but Meredith reached her breaking point. "I'm done. No! The denial is what I will not accept," she said as she walked away from the group. Jen clearly has her work cut out for her if she wants to improve her relationships with her co-stars.