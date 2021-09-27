Jen Shah's Tweets About Whitney Rose Are Raising Eyebrows

Jen Shah had a lot to say about her "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" castmate Whitney Rose's appearance on the September 26 episode of "Watch What Happens Live."

Whitney explained to Andy Cohen that she thought someone other than Jen's husband Coach Shah was supporting her lavish lifestyle. "I never questioned if what she was doing was legal or not," Whitney said. "I questioned the lifestyle, the amount of money — I always thought she had a sugar daddy, to be honest. I honestly thought someone was just giving her money. Nothing about her life made any sense really."

Well, Jen clearly heard what Whitney had to say, and she didn't like it. Jen tweeted, "@whitneywildrose I'm a successful Polynesian business woman for twenty years married to a very successful black husband who's been an attorney for 13 yrs, NFL sports agent for 10 yrs Power5 Football Coach for 10 yrs & YOU'RE ASSUMPTION IS I HAVE A SUGAR DADDY! #WWHL." She continued, "His name is COACH SHAH. Bcuz I'm Brown & my husband is black, you question our $$$ #doyourmath." While plenty of tweeters pointed out that Jen had been arrested for fraud, Whitney didn't exactly call out Jen in her response. However, her tweet did speak volumes: "I don't respond to crazy or baseless accusations. May we all try a little harder to lead with love. #RHOSLC"

